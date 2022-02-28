"He’s only done half of what he’s capable of doing" - Dietmar Hamann lavishes praise on Chelsea star

Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann has heaped praise on Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz. The German has played a vital role in the Blues winning the Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup, scoring the winner on both occasions.

The 48-year-old has compared Havertz to Steven Gerrard but believes is capable of achieving even more at Stamford Bridge. Speaking to Genting Casino, Hamann said:

“The one player who’s done well and of course scored in the Champions League final is Kai Havertz, but I still think he’s only done half of what he’s capable of doing because I think he’s such a good player. Sometimes I feel he’s held back, or he doesn’t know how good he is, he’s an outstanding player."

He added:

“He’s obviously a different type of player to [Steven] Gerrard, but he’s a player who’s quick, not as quick as Stevie, but he’s very smart with his runs. He’s a player who can decide a game in a flash.”

Kai Havertz joined Chelsea from Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2020 for a fee of around £72 million. The 22-year-old midfielder has already become a fan favorite following his heroics, which has led to the the Blues winning trophies under Thomas Tuchel.

As things stand, Havertz has contributed seven goals and four assists in 31 appearances for the Blues across all competitions.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



"When you stand on the pitch and the whole world is watching you take a penalty in the last minute you are nervous."



[via Kai Havertz on Club World Cup final goal:"When you stand on the pitch and the whole world is watching you take a penalty in the last minute you are nervous."[via @MailSport Kai Havertz on Club World Cup final goal:"When you stand on the pitch and the whole world is watching you take a penalty in the last minute you are nervous."[via @MailSport]

Kai Havertz also scored the first goal in Chelsea's 2-0 win over Lille in the first leg of their Round of 16 clash in the Champions League. The result has put the Blues in a commanding position to make it through to the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Kai Havertz was unlucky not to lead Chelsea to the Carabao Cup triumph

Chelsea suffered a defeat at the hands of Liverpool in the final of the Carabao Cup. Following an intense but goalless game, the Reds won 11-10 on penalties to claim their ninth League Cup trophy.

However, Kai Havertz was arguably one of Chelsea's most important players on the pitch alongside goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. The German started the game up front and was partnered alongside Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic in the front three.

The 22-year-old midfielder scored past Caoimhin Kelleher twice in normal time. However, the goal was ruled out for offside on both occasions. Havertz also managed to score his spot kick in the penalty shootout.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Was so impressed by Kai Havertz today!!! Unlucky to be on the losing side. Was so impressed by Kai Havertz today!!! Unlucky to be on the losing side. https://t.co/2horE39LxJ

In the end, substitute goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga missed his spot kick to deny the Blues their third trophy of the season.

Edited by Parimal