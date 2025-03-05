"He’s done a lot better" - John Terry names Chelsea's three best players under Enzo Maresca

Chelsea legend John Terry has named Cole Palmer, Enzo Fernandez and Noni Madueke as the Blues' top three players this season. He believes that the trio have done better than any other player under Enzo Maresca.

Speaking to DR Sports, Terry picked Palmer as the best player for Chelsea this season. He believes that Fernandez has been good as well, while Madueke, who got injured last month, was their third best player this season. He said:

"Well, Cole [Palmer] sticks out straight away, and I think Enzo [Fernandez] has been very good. Noni [Madueke] as well, I think, has done well this year, he’s done a lot better and been really direct."

The Blues legend stated that top four was still a possibility for the club and added:

"Is the Champions League, still a possibility? Who knows. We’ve showed signs this year of being a really young squad I think. And I say that in terms of performances where you see a really good spell, then we’ve come off of it lately. It was always going to be one of those seasons for me, even when we started well I thought we’d have a little bit of a drop off and we have done that. Listen, Champions League has to be the minimum every year for me. When you’re playing at a top club like Chelsea the mentality has to be Champions League football year after year."

John Terry captained the Blues for over a decade. He won five Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League with the club. He also won the FA Cup five times in his career and the UEFA Europa League once.

Enzo Maresca confirms Chelsea are aiming for top four this season

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca, speaking to the media earlier this year, confirmed the Blues' pursuit of a top-four finish. He urged the fans to back the team and said (via ESPN):

"We have, I think, 13 games to go until the end [of the season], seven of them at home and I think winning the seven at home can be enough to finish top four so it is a motivation for them, it is a motivation for us and it is something that after the game inside the changing room we mention many times that when you can hear the fans pushing in behind, it is a nice feeling."

Chelsea are currently fifth in the Premier League table with 46 points, two points behind third-placed Nottingham Forest and eight behind second-placed Arsenal.

