“He’s double motivated” - Jurgen Klinsmann leaves studio in shock with bold prediction for Arsenal vs Bayern Munich second leg clash

Germany legend Jurgen Klinsmann has cast a surprising prediction for the second-leg UEFA Champions League quarter-final between Arsenal and Bayern Munich.

The two European giants played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Emirates in the first leg on Tuesday, April 9. Bukayo Saka (12') and Leandro Trossard (76') scored for the home side, while Serge Gnabry (18') and Harry Kane (32' P) were on the scoresheet for the Bavarians.

There will be all to play for in the second leg at the Allianz Arena on April 17. Klinsmann, though, thinks his former club Bayern have a better chance of progressing to the semis. The ex-Tottenham Hotspur striker said on ESPN:

"70-30 [in favor of Bayern]. There's a certain Harry Kane in there. He's double motivated, he wants to win a title finally and it's against Arsenal."

Bayern have had a nightmarish domestic campaign and are second in the Bundesliga, 16 points behind Bayer Leverkusen.

Harry Kane, however, has been sharp as usual in front of goal. He has scored 39 goals and has provided 12 assists in 38 matches across all competitions and has scored seven and set up three in nine Champions League games.

The England captain also netted his 15th goal in 20 appearances against the Gunners through a penalty on Tuesday. The ex-Tottenham striker is seeking his first career trophy and the chance of ousting his former north London rivals could serve as added motivation.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he is proud of his players' reactions after going 2-1 down

Despite taking an early lead through Bukayo Saka, Arsenal were 1-2 down right after the half-hour mark. Arteta's side, though, showed grit and resilience and eventually came back from the deficit.

The Spanish coach has now claimed that he is proud of how his players reacted. Speaking to the media after the game at the Emirates, Arteta said (via the Gunners' website):

"I am very proud, now I sense the belief there, we are going to go to Munich and have the chance to win it and we're going to be better in certain areas and how we're going to prepare [for] it."

The Gunners will play fourth-placed Aston Villa at the Emirates on April 14. With a win, Arsenal can retain their spot atop the Premier League table. Arteta's side currently have 71 points from 31 matches.

