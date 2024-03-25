“He’s downplaying Cristiano a lot” - Rio Ferdinand says Thierry Henry and Real Madrid legend have ‘problem’ with Cristiano Ronaldo

Rio Ferdinand has speculated about the problems Arsenal legend Thierry Henry and Real Madrid legend Ronaldo Nazario have had with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ferdinand is well-known for his tenure at Manchester United, becoming a legend of the club. He was teammates with Ronaldo, although the Portuguese striker's status at Old Trafford may be less than legendary after his second stint with the club. He publicly lashed out at the manager and owners, leading to his sack and eventual move to Saudi Arabia.

Still, Cristiano Ronaldo was one of Manchester United's biggest-ever players, as he won his first Ballon d'Or while at the club. However, he hasn't had the best of relationships with every footballer. Rio Ferdinand has shared his claims on the issues players like Henry and Ronaldo Nazario had with the football legend.

Speaking about Cristiano Ronaldo on a recent podcast, Ferdinand discussed Real Madrid legend Ronaldo Nazario first, saying (via Daily Mail):

"There's beef there somewhere you know. It's cause of the name. I think because of the name, as if he says, 'You took my name,' so I have a problem with you."

Ferdinand also talked about Henry, adding:

"It's the same with Thierry [Henry]. Thierry is the same. The way I see Thierry talk about Cristiano, it's more what he doesn't say. He doesn't talk about him with any zest or spark. It's like he's downplaying Cristiano a lot."

Ferdinand shared the pitch 221 times with Cristiano Ronaldo during their time at Manchester United and won numerous trophies.

Cristiano Ronaldo marks Real Madrid's 122nd birthday with social media posts

Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo honored the occasion of Real Madrid's 122nd birthday on March 6 with a post on social media. He posted an old picture of himself clutching one of his UEFA Champions League trophies with the Spanish giants, including the caption:

"Congratulations on these 122 years of history, Madridista family! Hala Madrid!"

The Portuguese superstar accomplished incredible things for Los Blancos between 2009 and 2018. Among his many achievements were four UEFA Champions League trophies and two La Liga titles. He racked up 450 goals in 438 games, becoming their all-time top scorer.

Ronaldo continued his career with Juventus after leaving Real Madrid in 2018 and then, after a short return to Manchester United, moved to Al-Nassr. He quickly became a legend at the Santiago Bernabeu, and clearly feels sentimental towards the club where he spent a trophy-laden nine years.

As the most successful team in history, Los Blancos have won a record 35 Spanish league crowns in addition to 14 Champions Leagues.