"He’s an embarrassment to Cobham", "Badiashile with British passport" - Fans slam Chelsea star after 3-0 loss to Brighton

Fans online have ripped into Chelsea academy graduate Levi Colwill for his performance during their Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion on Friday (February 14). The English defender had a night to forget as the Blues were put to the sword 3-0 at the Amex Stadium.

Enzo Maresca’s men entered the game hoping to redeem themselves after they exited the FA Cup on February 8 with a 2-1 defeat to the Seagulls.

As expected, Chelsea started Friday's game by dominating proceedings, but it was Brighton who opened the scoring on the night. Kaoru Mitoma put the hosts ahead, producing a sublime piece of skill as he impeccably controlled goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen’s long pass and capped it off with a tremendous finish (27’).

While Chelsea searched for an equalizer, Fabian Hurzeler’s men doubled their lead. Blues goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen prevented Levi Colwill’s interception from going into his net, though his clearance went in the direction of Danny Welbeck, who teed up Yankuba Minteh to smash home (38').

Three minutes after the hour mark, Minteh scored his second and Brighton’s third after being played through by Welbeck inside the opposition’s box. The scoreline remained unchanged until the full time, as Brighton secured a 3-0 victory. In the process, the Blues suffered a second defeat against the Seagulls in under a week.

Almost all the Chelsea players had a night to forget, particularly Colwill. The 21-year-old played the entirety of the game, lost possession nine times, made zero interceptions, and had a rating of 6.9, as per Sofascore.

After the game, fans were critical of Colwill’s performance and they took to X to berate him for it.

An X user wrote:

''Levi Colwill is an embarrassment to John Terry, Gary Cahill, Branislav Ivanovic and all those guys that put on a Chelsea shirt before him. He’s an embarrassment to Cobham, I’ve never seen a player as soft as him in my life before.''

Another tweeted:

''Colwill is a Badiashile with British passport.''

''Colwill should be ashamed of himself,'' @kaarajim wrote.

''Colwill is a terrible football player, don't even want to mention defender.. So salty.. Irritating fella,'' @DoiboBenson stated.

''Colwill is never at the right place, at the right time,'' @1saucestain claimed.

''Colwill is such a fraudulent player,'' @AfariAndrews asserted.

"Worst performance since I arrived" – Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca on his side’s 3-0 loss to Brighton

Enzo Maresca lamented his side’s performance after their 3-0 loss to Brighton in the Premier League at the Amex Stadium. The Blues were second in the league standings in December but now sit in the fourth position after a poor run of form.

In the post-match conference, Maresca expressed his disappointment at the result and said it was the side's worst performance since he joined. Maresca told Sky Sports (via ESPN):

"My frustration was about everything. We feel sorry for the fans that came. In the position that we are, arriving with 14 games to go, we need to do much better. We are in a moment when we feel we can concede easily and struggle to score. I think before the goal, they didn't have some chances. There are many things we can do better. "

"Now is the moment we need to stick together. I always feel pressure but this was the worst performance since I arrived. We are still fourth and still in the race to finish in Europe," he added.

Chelsea will next be in action against Aston Villa in the Premier League next Saturday (February 22).

