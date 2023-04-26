“He’s an enemy!” “Get out of my club” – Barcelona fans slam attacker after being ‘gutted’ by his display in 2-1 loss to Rayo Vallecano

Barcelona fans were livid with Raphinha for his performance during the 2-1 La Liga loss to Rayo Vallecano.

Alvaro Garcia Rivera gave Vallecano the lead in the first half before Fran Garcia made it 2-0 in the second half. While Robert Lewandowski pulled one back for the visitors, it proved to be only a consolation.

Barca slipped their chance of going 14 points clear of Real Madrid atop the La Liga table. While Los Blancos suffered a 4-2 defeat to Girona, the Blaugrana lost their game as well. Xavi's side has 76 points from 31 matches.

Raphinha, however, was the player who received the majority of the criticism. The Brazilian winger completed no dribbles and made zero successful crosses during the clash against Vallecano.

He won no aerial duels, committed three fouls, and lost possession of the ball a massive 21 times. Fans lambasted the attacker for his display. One wrote on Twitter:

Raphinha arrived at the club from Leeds United in the summer. He has since scored nine goals and has provided 10 assists in 43 matches. His performance against Vallecano, though, was far from impressive.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Raphinha's performance during Barcelona's 2-1 La Liga loss against Rayo Vallecano:

What's next for Barcelona?

Barcelona will return to action on April 29 as they take on Real Betis in a La Liga home clash. Xavi's side will enter the contest having won only one out of their last five games across competitions.

While the Blaugrana have been impressive for the majority of the season, their form in recent matches has been far from ideal. The Catalan club, though, is still leading Real Madrid by 11 points and is the favorite to win the La Liga title.

Betis are fifth in the table and have 49 points on the board from 30 matches this term. They are fighting to secure European football next season. Hence, the clash at the Camp Nou should be a competitive affair.

