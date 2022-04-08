“He’s the engine” – Paul Merson highlights rival player’s form as key factor in Arsenal finishing fourth this season

Arsenal legend Paul Merson believes Tottenham Hotspur are a one-man team with the top-four race resting on the form of Spurs striker Harry Kane.

The two north London rivals are embroiled in a battle for UEFA Champions League qualification, with Spurs currently leading the way in fourth boasting a better goal difference. The Gunners, though, have a game in hand over their rivals.

Harry Kane has flourished under Antonio Conte since the Italian took over, scoring eleven goals and contributing five assists in 20 Premier League games. Merson believes the forward is key to Spurs' top-four hopes and that the race for the final Champions League spot rests on the England captain's form.

He wrote for the Daily Star:

"Arsenal are fighting a one-man team for fourth spot and the battle is going to go right down to the wire. Tottenham put them under pressure last weekend and they couldn't handle it. Spurs are all about Harry Kane. If Kane turns up, they can beat anybody. He turned up at the Etihad last month, was a nine out of ten, and they won the game."

Merson believes the England captain's form is making the difference for Spurs but they will only be successful in their top-four pursuit if the striker continues to fire. He added:

"Now he's turned up against West Ham and Newcastle and they've won those games comfortably and put themselves back in the race. As long as he turns up, they're alright. But he didn't turn up at Burnley and they lost. For me, they're a one-man team because he's the engine."

Harry Kane @HKane Perfect pic to sum up this afternoon especially the second half. Brilliant team performance. Big push now to the end of the season. Perfect pic to sum up this afternoon especially the second half. Brilliant team performance. Big push now to the end of the season. https://t.co/bFS7lNmkgz

Could Arsenal's results impact Harry Kane's future at Tottenham Hotspur?

Harry Kane has stated his desire to win trophies.

With the top-four race delicately poised, it seems likely that either Arsenal or Tottenham will be playing UEFA Champions League football next season. If it's the Gunners who prevail, it could have a huge impact on the future of Harry Kane.

The Spurs striker had considered his future at the club last summer amidst interest from Manchester City but a move never came to fruition. The 28-year-old has spoken of his desire to win trophies and play in the UEFA Champions League.

Manchester United are being linked with a move for the centre-forward. Kane is reportedly willing to listen to what the Red Devils have to offer (per The Athletic).

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ @DiscoMirror] Manchester United are planning to make a fresh bid for Harry Kane in the summer [ @johncrossmirror Manchester United are planning to make a fresh bid for Harry Kane in the summer [@johncrossmirror, @DiscoMirror] https://t.co/2HK868C3oY

If Spurs secure Champions League football, United will miss out, with the Old Trafford outfit still in with a fighting chance. They currently sit in seventh place, trailing the north London side by three points. If Arsenal manage to secure fourth place, perhaps Kane could consider his future once more if United come calling.

