Harry Kane curious to hear Manchester United's offer before deciding Tottenham Hotspur future - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is reportedly curious to hear Manchester United's offer this summer.

Spurs could be set for yet another transfer saga over their star man, having managed to stave off Manchester City's pursuit for the 28-year-old last summer. City reportedly bidded as much as £128million for the striker last summer. However, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy was not willing to let Kane leave, even with the forward outlining his desire to win trophies.

He has since knuckled down under Antonio Conte and has hit form at the back end of the season, scoring 15 goals in 28 appearances under the Italian coach. However, the Red Devils are poised to make a move for the striker as they look to undergo a huge overhaul at the club under a new manager this summer.

The Athletic (via Express Sport) has reported that should United pursue the Spurs hitman, Kane could be interested in listening to what they have to offer.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 NEW:



Harry Kane would be curious to hear Manchester United out before deciding where he will play next season - Conte will play a role in his future. @TheAthleticUK #MUFC

They should have a new manager appointed by that point, and it could be his former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino who is being heavily linked.

Football Daily @footballdaily



and Graeme Souness heap the praises on Harry Kane for his overall game 🗣 "Harry Kane, even if he doesn't score he still has a good game, that's the main difference between modern strikers compared to former strikers in the past." @teamginola and Graeme Souness heap the praises on Harry Kane for his overall game 🗣 "Harry Kane, even if he doesn't score he still has a good game, that's the main difference between modern strikers compared to former strikers in the past." @teamginola and Graeme Souness heap the praises on Harry Kane for his overall game https://t.co/rZDMya28sD

Could Harry Kane rejuvenate Manchester United's fortunes?

Kane could be the man to bring back the glory days to Old Trafford.

United have had a hugely woeful season, having exited all cup competitions and looking unlikely to finish in the top four.

Tottenham and Arsenal currently occupy fourth and fifth positions respectively, and the Red Devils trail them by three points. However, that doesn't appear to have dissuaded Kane from entertaining the idea of joining the Red Devils this summer.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick has told the United board they need more physicality in the squad. A new striker is a necessity this summer, with Edinson Cavani likely to depart this summer as a free agent. They don't come much more imposing and capable than Harry Kane.

The Spurs Express @TheSpursExpress 🎙| Wayne Rooney on Harry Kane: “He’s certainly one of the best players the Premier League has ever seen.” 🎙| Wayne Rooney on Harry Kane: “He’s certainly one of the best players the Premier League has ever seen.” https://t.co/a75PWQ9u9M

However, Spurs might once again not want to lose their talismanic forward and could reportedly place a £100 million fee on the player. The fact that Kane is willing to listen to the Red Devils' offer should encourage Manchester United.

They have also been linked with Benfica's Darwin Nunez, who has been in electric form for the Primeira Liga side this season. He has 21 goals in 23 league appearances and scored a delightful effort against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg on Tuesday night.

Express Sport has reported that Manchester United scouts were in attendance to watch the Uruguayan during the game. However, Kane's Premier League experience is perhaps what is mostly encouraging for United, with a proven track record of being the league's leading centre-forward.

Kane has won the Premier League Golden Boot three times and has scored 243 goals in 378 appearances for Spurs. Nevertheless, it could be yet another long summer for Spurs fans.

