"He’s entitled to make his own choices" - Ex-Liverpool star slams criticism of Trent Alexander-Arnold amid Real Madrid transfer rumors

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock has slammed fans for criticizing Trent Alexander-Arnold amid rumors of his potential transfer to Real Madrid. He opined that the Englishman is free to make his own choices and should be given a hero's farewell for his services to the club.

According to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano on X, Alexander-Arnold has agreed to join Los Blancos next summer. The Spanish giants have heavily courted the 26-year-old for the past couple of seasons, and a move to the Santiago Bernabeu looks imminent.

Liverpool are reportedly keen on keeping Alexander-Arnold, but the player seems eager to leave as a free agent when his contract expires at the end of the season. Fans of the Merseyside club have heavily criticized the England right-back on social media after news of his reported agreement to join Madrid surfaced.

However, former Liverpool left-back Stephen Warnock has slammed the comments made towards Trent Alexander-Arnold. In a post on X, Warnock pointed out that the Reds defender has paid his dues at the club and is entitled to explore other opportunities.

"Can’t believe the negativity directed towards Trent Alexander-Arnold and his potential move away from LFC. I’ve seen comments like 'he should be ashamed' and he’s 'not loyal to the club' are deluded," Warnock wrote (via Mirror).

"He’s entitled to make his own choices and challenge himself in a different league and different country. He’s won everything with LFC, been an incredible servant to the club and should be given a great send off by the fans," he added.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been with the Reds since the age of six. He made his first team debut in 2016 and has since amassed 349 appearances for the club, recording 22 goals and 87 assists. He has helped the club win multiple major honors, including the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

Fabrizio Romano dismisses rumors of Real Madrid's interest in Liverpool defender

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has dismissed reports linking Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk to Real Madrid. The Dutchman is in the final months of his contract with the Reds and has yet to pen a new deal.

Recent speculation claimed that Los Blancos could be eyeing a move for the Liverpool captain. However, Fabrizio Romano claimed that such reports are false, saying on his YouTube channel (via TEAMTalk):

“In recent weeks, we’ve had reports about Virgil van Dijk and Real Madrid. Let me say that this has never been the case, I’m hearing Madrid have never had a conversation with Virgil van Dijk, the agents of Virgil van Dijk never started any conversations with Madrid."

"Clubs are always attentive and informed on the situation, but Real Madrid never started negotiations for Virgil, and Virgil never started conversations with Madrid," Fabrizio added.

Mohamed Salah's contract with Liverpool also expires at the end of this season.

