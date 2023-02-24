"He's not even Burnley level" - Manchester United fans ask for player's contract to be 'terminated' despite win over Barcelona

Manchester United fans on Twitter are fuming with Burnley loanee Wout Weghorst's performance after his disasterclass against Barcelona. Erik ten Hag named Weghorst in his team's starting XI to face the Blaugrana.

While United managed to register a come-from-behind win, Weghorst added little value to the team's performance.

Robert Lewandowski gave the Catalan club the lead with a penalty goal in the 18th minute of the match. Fred's right-footed striker, right after the break, beat Marc-Andre ter Stegen to find the back of the net in the 47th minute.

Antony struck a sweet left-footed shot in the 73rd minute to score the winner. While it was a good team performance from Ten Hag's side, Weghorst went missing yet again.

The towering striker, who was brought on loan from Burnley in January, lasted 45 minutes on the pitch. He managed zero shots on target, completed only two passes, and lost possession of the ball seven times.

Fans opined that he should be nowhere near United's starting XI. One fan claimed that Ten Hag needs to stop his Weghorst experiment and use Fernandes as the no. 10.

Another wrote that the towering Dutchman is not even good enough for Championship side Burnley.

"Weghorst doesn’t press shit.. he’s not even burnley level. I don’t see any contributions he makes in a game. With his yeye invisible pressing."

"Tonight has shown that we need to terminate weghorst's contract."

♧ @dezbsx that second half lineup should be our lineup for now with Sabitzer and Garnacho coming in. no more weghorst gimmick that second half lineup should be our lineup for now with Sabitzer and Garnacho coming in. no more weghorst gimmick

bRa_pLiEs🇬🇭 @bra_plies @Junny891 Very terrible. I hope we stop the Weghorst improvision and let Bruno play his No. 10 on Sunday @Junny891 Very terrible. I hope we stop the Weghorst improvision and let Bruno play his No. 10 on Sunday

adekola damilola @adekoladammy Ten Hag needs to stop playing weghorst, he adds no value to the team. His job is to score goals but he's always ghosting when opportunity to score presents itself. Ten Hag needs to stop playing weghorst, he adds no value to the team. His job is to score goals but he's always ghosting when opportunity to score presents itself.

Steven⁷🇶🇦 @Steven_LUHG Tonight has shown that we need to terminate weghorst's contract Tonight has shown that we need to terminate weghorst's contract

W @FxckMaguire Weghorst should be no where near our starting XI Weghorst should be no where near our starting XI

OSETALE @__Osetale @ManUtdInPidgin Weghorst doesn’t press shit.. he’s not even burnley level. I don’t see any contributions he makes in a game. With his yeye invisible pressing. @ManUtdInPidgin Weghorst doesn’t press shit.. he’s not even burnley level. I don’t see any contributions he makes in a game. With his yeye invisible pressing.

Sir Alex Ferguson enjoyed Manchester United star Antony's goal against Barcelona

Sir Alex Ferguson was in the stands to watch Manchester United play against Barcelona. The legendary manager enjoyed Antony's winner in the 73rd minute.

It was a fine finish from the Brazilian, and given the context of the game, it was a massive one for the team. Ferguson could be seen clapping from the stands as Ten Hag's side took the lead.

Ferguson is the greatest manager in the Red Devils' history. His time at the helm lasted almost 27 years and spanned 1390 matches.

