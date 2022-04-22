"He’s not even looking at the ball" - Ian Wright slams Chelsea star's performance in defeat to Arsenal

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has slammed Chelsea skipper Cesar Azpilicueta for his poor decision-making in the Premier League clash against the Gunners on Wednesday. The Gunners ended their three-match losing streak by registering a 4-2 win over rivals Chelsea.

Chelsea came from behind twice to negate Arsenal's lead in the first half but Eddie Nketiah's second goal early on in the second half put the Gunners back ahead. Bukayo Saka scored the final goal of the match from the spot after the Chelsea skipper brought him down inside the box.

Azpilicueta, in the dying minutes of the game, brought down Saka as the Gunners' youngster attempted to reach a cross inside the box. The referee pointed towards the spot.

Saka went ahead and took the penalty kick, burying it behind Edouard Mendy and putting the final nail in the coffin for Chelsea.

Courtesy of their win at Stamford Bridge, the Gunners stand level on points with Tottenham Hotspur in the league table.

Speaking of the Spaniard's mistake which led to the penalty, Ian Wright said that Azpilicueta should have used his experience to handle Saka inside the box. He said (via Metro):

“Look at Azpilicueta there, experienced player, one player in the box and he’s given away a penalty like that. It deserved to be a penalty. He’s saying he’s holding him but he should be defending that.'

“He should be the defensive side but he’s not even looking at the ball. What does he expect the referee to do?”

This was Chelsea's second loss in their last five Premier League matches.

Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu joins training camp ahead of Manchester United clash on Saturday

Arsenal have received a major defensive boost ahead of their clash with Manchester United as Takehiro Tomiyasu joins the training camp. The Japanese defender has become a regular starter for Mikel Arteta's side. However, his recurring calf injuries have hampered his growth at the club.

The former Bologna man was spotted training with the regular team. The Gunners boss might introduce him in the much-important clash against Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava