“He’s every bit as good as Messi” – Arsenal star likened to PSG hero by Gunners legend Tony Adams 

Arsenal legend Tony Adams has likened Gunners attacker Bukayo Saka to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) great Lionel Messi.

Saka, 22, is enjoying a superb season for club and country, continuing to lay claim to being one of the most exciting forwards in world football.

He has been instrumental in league leaders Arsenal's pursuit of their first Premier League title since 2004.

The English winger has scored seven goals and provided six assists in 23 appearances across competitions.

He was also a standout performer for England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, scoring three goals and contributing an assist in four appearances.

Gunners icon Adams has lauded Saka and has compared him to legendary Argentine forward Messi.

He said on "Seaman Says Podcast:"

"I think player of the season is Saka. The kid is just phenomenal. I had a bit of a go at Gareth [Southgate] during the World Cup for taking him off."

Adams continued:

"He’s every bit as good as Messi. Messi is obviously at the end of his career. Even when you question him and he missed his penalty at the Euros and he’s come back. Every time I see him he makes goals and scores goals. He’s a phenomenal footballer, the best player for England and the best player for the Arsenal.”

Adams' comparison is massive praise for the English talent as the Argentine has just won the Golden Ball in La Albiceleste's 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph in Qatar.

The irrepressible attacker scored seven goals and provided three assists in seven appearances during the tournament in the Middle East.

He is regarded by many as the greatest player in history, scoring 701 goals and contributing 333 assists in 853 career appearances.

Arsenal forward Saka wants to replicate Messi's famous 2015 Copa del Rey final goal against Athletic Bilbao

The Argentine icon scored a memorable goal.

Messi has scored many magical goals during his career, but the one Saka holds in the highest regard is his spectacular solo goal in the 2015 Copa del Rey final.

Then at Barcelona, the Argentine spun defenders inside out as he raced toward goal.

He then cut inside and curled an exquisite effort past Bilbao goalkeeper Iago Herrerín.

Saka heaped praise on the effort in an interview with GQ earlier this year when asked which goal he would most like to replicate, saying:

"Because of the moment, I think I would say Leo Messi’s goal in the Copa del Rey final against Athletic Club. The one where he dribbled everyone."

The Arsenal attacker explained the difficulty in scoring this type of goal:

"Now that I play, I can see how hard it is to score that goal. People are trying to kick him, to bring him down in the process, and he just keeps going, and he still scored in the final, as well."

He added:

"I was just like, 'wow'. When he says he’s going past you, you’re not stopping him."

