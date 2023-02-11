“He’s doing everything” – Ian Wright highly impressed by ‘quality’ Chelsea star during draw with West Ham

Arsenal legend Ian Wright lauded Chelsea attacker Joao Felix's performance in the side's 1-1 draw with West Ham United. The Blues settled for a third consecutive draw, but the Portuguese winger was excellent throughout.

He bagged Graham Potter's side's opener in the 16th minute in superb fashion, volleying home after running onto Enzo Fernandez's pass. It was the 23-year-old's first match following a three-game suspension he received after being sent off on his debut. He could have scored earlier in the game when he tapped home after hitting the post, but was adjudged to have been offside.

Chelsea failed to build on Felix's goal and were pegged back by former left-back Emerson Palmieri's 28th-minute equalizer. However, Felix shone and impressed Wright, who described the Atletico Madrid loanee as being quality. He told Premier League Productions:

“The front four look very exciting, Joao Felix, we saw what he done against Fulham and we know he’s a top quality player. He’s getting into positions, getting past people, passing past people, he’s doing everything. He’s very unfortunate not to have two goals."

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



🏟️ 1 game

/ 1 joint goal participation



The start of a dangerous duo. Enzo Fernandez and Joao Felix’s record playing together:🏟️ 1 game1 joint goal participationThe start of a dangerous duo. Enzo Fernandez and Joao Felix’s record playing together:🏟️ 1 game ⚽/🅰️ 1 joint goal participation The start of a dangerous duo. 🔗 https://t.co/Z9K5vPYt9Z

Felix joined the Blues last month on loan until the end of the season. No buy-option was inserted into his deal. The Portuguese forward had struggled for game time under Diego Simeone at Atletico. However, he is quickly establishing himself as one of the first names on Potter's teamsheet.

Chelsea boss Potter says that his side are still a work in progress

Graham Potter acknowledges where his squad are currently at.

Chelsea spent over £300 million last month, luring the likes of Fernandez, Noni Madueke, and David Fofana to Stamford Bridge. It takes their spending since Todd Boehly became cooperating owner to over £600 million.

Despite the influx of talent to the club, they have failed to climb up the table. Their hopes of a top-four finish are slipping away. Potter has admitted that his team are still a work in progress. He said (via ESPN):

"I just said from a performance perspective I thought it was [an improved performance]. You can also see the potential of the team but you can also see where the work is."

Match of the Day @BBCMOTD



Graham Potter has spoken after Chelsea's 1-1 draw with West Ham...



Watch Final Score on Red Button &



#BBCFootball "The second half is probably a bit more of a reflection of where we are"Graham Potter has spoken after Chelsea's 1-1 draw with West Ham...Watch Final Score on Red Button & @BBCiPlayer "The second half is probably a bit more of a reflection of where we are" 💬Graham Potter has spoken after Chelsea's 1-1 draw with West Ham...💻 📲 Watch Final Score on Red Button & @BBCiPlayer#BBCFootball https://t.co/ps5CWR5QQd

Potter has a big squad at his disposal that is full of talent, but the Blues' squad rebuild is evidently taking its time. Alongside this, players such as Reece James, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ben Chilwell are only just returning from injuries.

Chelsea next face Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League last 16 on Wednesday (February 15).

