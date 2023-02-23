“He’s an exceptional player” – Xavi identifies Manchester United star Barcelona must keep an eye on ahead of Europa League second leg clash

Barcelona manager Xavi spoke to the media on Wednesday, gearing up for the much-anticipated Europa League showdown against Manchester United at Old Trafford tomorrow.

The tension is palpable for both sides as the tie stands at a razor-thin margin following a 2-2 draw in the first leg. This has left the Bluagrana and the Red Devils hungry for a victory to secure their passage to the last 16, and the pressure will be mounting.

Xavi fielded questions about the Red Devils' game plan and the attacking prowess of in-form striker Marcus Rashford.

He had only words of praise for the blistering striker, who scored against the Blaugrana at Camp Nou last week (via Barca Blaugranes):

"He’s an exceptional player, in great form, scoring goals. He’s the difference maker for United. But that’s it. We’ll try to do what we always do defensively and show our personality. But he’s a player we need to take an eye on."

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford is the key man ahead of Barcelona clash

Marcus Rashford has been a key player for Manchester United, consistently delivering in the clutch. He has featured in four Carabao Cup matches, tallying an impressive four goals and two assists.

Rashford was instrumental in United's win over Everton in the FA Cup, scoring two goals and providing an assist. However, he didn't have much of an impact against Reading. Rashford also got on the scoresheet in the Europa League, netting a crucial goal against Barcelona at Camp Nou.

Yet, it is Rashford's performances in the Premier League that have truly turned heads. Since the conclusion of the World Cup, the Englishman has featured in 10 league games and has notched a jaw-dropping 10 goals and one assist.

That means Rashford has scored in 17 out of the 17 matches that he has played since the World Cup, with a total of 17 goals and four assists.

The United forward is undoubtedly on track to have his best season ever. This will force Barcelona's defense into caution, as they will want to keep the impressive sharpshooter quiet in front of his fans at Old Trafford.

It may not be easy for Xavi's men, and with Rashford continuing to thrive, fans will be eager to see if he can help Manchester United secure a spot in the Europa League Round of 16.

