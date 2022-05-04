"He's exciting"- Anton Ferdinand urges West Ham United to try and get 20-year-old Chelsea loanee next season

Former West Ham defender Anton Ferdinand has said that the Hammers should attempt to sign Chelsea loanee Armando Broja this summer. The Albanian has caught the attention of many Premier League clubs, thanks to his impressive performances on loan at Southampton.

Broja rose through the ranks at the Blues before making his first-team debut in the 2019-20 campaign. He was sent out on loan to Dutch club Vitesse to play regular football. He scored 11 goals in 34 appearances there before returning to Stamford Bridge. Broja joined Southampton on a season-long loan deal last summer to gain Premier League experience.

The 20-year-old has scored nine goals in 36 appearances for the Saints this season. He has particularly impressed with his speed, strength, and versatility.

So Ferdinand has urged West Ham to sign the forward this summer. The Hammers have been heavily dependent on Michail Antonio this season and lack cover for him.

"I'd like us to go and get Broja, who's at Southampton on loan from Chelsea. He's exciting. He can finish. He's a powerful young man. Not the same but similar to Antonio in terms of his presence and strength," said Ferdinand as per HITC.

He continued:

"He's willing to run and occupy two centre-backs, and for me personally, he's somebody that West Ham should look to go and get."

Chelsea have not shied away from cashing in on some of their young talents over the years. They sold Tammy Abraham to AS Roma for £34 million, Fikayo Tomori to AC Milan for £25 million and Marc Guehi to Crystal Palace for £18 million last summer. They could do the same with Armando Broja this summer.

The 20-year-old could be open to the prospect of joining West Ham, as the Hammers would be a step up from Southampton. David Moyes' side are seventh in the Premier League table and have reached the UEFA Europa League semifinals.

Sky Sports Football @SkyFootball



Southampton reach the FA Cup quarter-finals with victory over West Ham Wonderful solo goal from Armando Broja and a nerveless James Ward-Prowse penaltySouthampton reach the FA Cup quarter-finals with victory over West Ham Wonderful solo goal from Armando Broja and a nerveless James Ward-Prowse penalty 🔥Southampton reach the FA Cup quarter-finals with victory over West Ham 👇

Arsenal could provide West Ham competition for Chelsea loanee Armando Broja

Southampton vs Norwich City - Premier League

Arsenal have been linked with a shock move for Chelsea loanee Armando Broja in recent months. The Gunners have been desperately short of attacking options since the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January.

The Gunners are also preparing themselves for the potential departures of Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah. The duo's contracts are set to expire at the end of the season.

Manager Mikel Arteta's side are preparing a move for Everton hitman Dominic-Calvert Lewin, as per GiveMeSport.

The England international has been ravaged by injuries this season, but he has been one of the Premier League's standout strikers in recent years. Calvert-Lewin scored 16 goals in 33 league games last season. He's expected to make a move to one of England's top clubs shortly.

Express Sport @DExpress_Sport

express.co.uk/sport/football… Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel's thoughts on Armando Broja as striker a target for Arsenal Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel's thoughts on Armando Broja as striker a target for Arsenalexpress.co.uk/sport/football…

Arsenal are fourth in the Premier League standings and are in pole position to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League. The club will need to improve their strength in depth, and could attempt to sign Broja.

