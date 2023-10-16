"He's a very exciting player" - Manchester United told to sign Premier League star who has been linked with Liverpool 

Former Premier League striker Louis Saha has urged Manchester United to sign Brighton and Hove Albion winger Kaoru Mitoma, who is also a reported transfer target for Liverpool. The Japanese attacker has been in fine form since joining Brighton and Saha believes he will bolster the Red Devils attack.

Speaking to KingCasinoBonus, Saha highlighted Mitoma's confidence on the ball and his tendency to always move forward. He thinks the Japanese star is exactly what Manchester United need and sees him linking up well with Rasmus Hojlund. He said:

"I would like to see Mitoma arrive at Old Trafford. He's a very exciting player and he never seems to have any doubt of the ball. He'll bombard defenses with offensive moves all the time, and I love his energy and the way he plays with a smile. Mitoma is great to watch, and his attitude would be perfect for any club. Some players think too much, but Mitoma relies on instinct. You can tell he's worked very hard on the training ground to achieve this, and now he's got to a point where he looks like a natural."

Saha added:

"Managers know exactly what they're going to get from Mitoma, and he'd be a strong asset to any club. He'd be very exciting at Manchester United as they tend to have wide players who overthink. They play as if every defender is quicker than them, and that's why they don't often dribble or cross as much as they should. They're too worried that they won't get past defenders! They need to be more direct, and the only United forward who possesses that directness is Rasmus Hojlund. The other players are thinking too much."

Reports suggest Miroma is on the list of targets for Liverpool next summer if Mohamed Salah leaves. The Egyptian has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League with Al Ittihad looking to sign him.

Manchester United will have to battle Liverpool and Barcelona for Mitoma

Manchester United are unlikely to have a free run at Kaoru Mitoma as Liverpool and Barcelona are both reportedly looking to sign him next summer. The Brighton star has been impressive over the last year and has been voted the club's Player of the Month two times this season.

He has scored three goals and assisted as many times in eight Premier League matches this term. He has provided an assist in the Europa League, where the Seagulls are yet to win a game.

SPORT have reported that Xavi is a big fan of Mitoma and is ready to use Ansu Fati to seal a deal. Liverpool are also reportedly keen on signing the forward, but the move depends on Salah.