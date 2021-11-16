"He's doing a fantastic job" - Rio Ferdinand names ideal candidate to replace Solskjaer at Manchester United

Rio Ferdinand has named current Ajax manager Erik ten Hag as the ideal candidate to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United.

Ferdinand feels that United should appoint a manager who can command a dressing room filled with different egos. Speaking on his FIVE YouTube channel (via the Mirror), Ferdinand said:

"You've got to be able to go in there and command a whole dressing room full of egos, full of big personalities, big characters. That's the job of anyone coming in."

The club legend has also appreciated the job being done by the Ajax manager. Ferdinand believes the expectation levels are mostly the same at Manchester United and Ajax due to the stature of the two sides.

"Now I don't know Ten Hag personally but he's doing a fantastic job at Ajax," he said. "Let's remember that Ajax isn't a small club. They're a massive club - the biggest club in Holland."

"Yes, it's different and the landscape is different but it's still a huge club that he's got to work with and the expectation levels there every day are to win," he added. "That's something that will be there and very similar at Man Utd if he was to come to Man Utd."

Erik ten Hag has done an outstanding job as the Ajax manager. The 51-year-old tactician has guided Ajax to two Eredivisie titles and a semi-final appearance in the Champions League back in 2019.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's time as Manchester United manager could be coming to an end

Solskjaer's stint as the Manchester United manager could be coming to a sad end following a string of underwhelming performances over the past few months.

Manchester United were considered by many as potential title challengers following the signings of Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane. However, Solskjaer's men are currently sixth in the standings, nine points behind leaders Chelsea.

The struggling Manchester United could notch up just one win in their last six Premier League games. The Red Devils have lost four games in quick succession to the likes of Aston Villa, Leicester City, Liverpool and Manchester City.

Various names have been linked as potential replacements for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the Manchester United dugout. These include the likes of Ralf Rangnick, Zinedine Zidane, Brendan Rodgers and the aforementioned Erik ten Hag.

Solskjaer will have a tough run after the international break. Manchester United are scheduled to face Watford, Chelsea and Arsenal in the coming weeks.

