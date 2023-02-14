"He’s a fantastic player" - Ian Wright hails Chelsea star and calls him one of 'the best in the world' in his position

Arsenal legend Ian Wright recently showered praise on Chelsea defender Reece James.

The English right-back is one of the most crucial players in Graham Potter's team. While he has missed games this season due to injuries, James has been phenomenal when fit. In 14 games across competitions, he has scored two goals and has provided two assists this campaign.

Speaking on the Kelly and Wrighty Show, former Arsenal striker Wright lauded James for his immense abilities. He said (via Team Talk):

“He’s got everything, Defending, attacking, technical ability. Everything. Everything in respects of a right-back right now, I think him and Hakimi are the best in the world right now. He’s just brilliant, he’s a fantastic player.”

With James spending an extensive amount of time on the sidelines, Chelsea have relied on veteran Cesar Azpilicueta to play as the right-back. Central defender Trevoh Chalobah has often been deployed in that position as well. He has, however, failed to live up to the expectations.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Reece James is trusting the process 🗣️ Reece James is trusting the process 🗣️ https://t.co/yoKPch0CBR

James' return to fitness should be a massive boost for Graham Potter's team. The Englishman has so far made 137 appearances in his career for the club, scoring 11 goals and providing 20 assists.

Reece James made bold Chelsea claim

Chelsea FC v Fulham FC - Premier League

Speaking to Sky Sports, Reece James claimed that Chelsea are building one of the best teams in the world. He further added that the team would be able to compete for every single trophy in the near future. The full-back said (via We Ain't Got No History):

“I don’t think there’s a trophy we can’t win. When that happens I don’t know, but with the team we’re building and what the club is turning into… With all the young players, once we have played together for a longer period of time I think we’re going to be one of the best teams in the world.”

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣️ “It’s a fresh competition and we have to go in on a clear canvas. We just need to try and play our football, we know what we are capable of doing. I feel like we have everything it takes to get the job done.”



Reece James on facing Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League. 🗣️ “It’s a fresh competition and we have to go in on a clear canvas. We just need to try and play our football, we know what we are capable of doing. I feel like we have everything it takes to get the job done.”Reece James on facing Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League. https://t.co/VcnTBBufvy

The Blues are set to take on Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 next on February 16. Ahead of the game, James claimed that the team have the ability to emerge victorious and proceed to the quarter-finals. He said:

“It’s a fresh competition and we have to go in on a clear canvas. We just need to try and play our football, we know what we are capable of doing. I feel like we have everything it takes to get the job done.”

The Blues, however, have suffered in the Premier League this season and are currently 10th with 31 points on the board from 22 games.

Poll : 0 votes