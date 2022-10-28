“He’s far outperformed my expectations”, “Just pure class” – Manchester United fans hail ‘baller’ as best player on the pitch after his display in 3-0 win over Sheriff

Manchester United fans hailed Christian Eriksen for his masterclass against FC Sheriff in the UEFA Europa League on October 28.

The Red Devils secured a 3-0 win in their fifth group game. Diogo Dalot, Marcus Rashford, and Cristiano Ronaldo got on the scoresheet for Erik ten Hag's side.

Eriksen provided Dalot with an assist for the opener. He found the Portuguese full-back with a corner at the stroke of halftime. Dalot made no mistake in finding the back of the net with a header.

Eriksen continued to dazzle throughout the game. He played Luke Shaw with a great pass down the left before the left-back found Rashford inside the box five minutes after the hour-mark.

Fans were thrilled with the Danish star's showing and hailed him on Twitter after the game. Eriksen had a 91% passing accuracy during the game and completed 105 accurate passes, including 69 in the final third. Both of those stats were the most by a United player on the pitch.

He won back possession eight times, made 29 entries in the final third, and completed seven crosses during the game. All of those numbers are the most by any Red Devils player as well.

Here are some of the best reactions from Manchester united fans:

Matthew Jarvis @MatthewJarvis99 Expected Eriksen to be a quality signing for us but he's far outperformed my expectations. What a signing. What a bloody footballer.

Okey_T.W♻️💎 @its_wilsy Eriksen is just pure class...... What a baller

centredevils. @centredevils Christian Eriksen is pulling all the strings. What a player!

Squawka @Squawka Christian Eriksen's game by numbers:



131 touches (most)

105 accurate passes (most)

91% passing accuracy

69 passes in final third (most)

29 final third entries (most)

8 possession won (most)

7 crosses (most)

6 chances created (most)

2 shots

1 assist



Squawka @Squawka Christian Eriksen's game by numbers:

131 touches (most)
105 accurate passes (most)
91% passing accuracy
69 passes in final third (most)
29 final third entries (most)
8 possession won (most)
7 crosses (most)
6 chances created (most)
2 shots
1 assist

Exceptional Eriksen. 🤩

MR SPORTS @MrSholabour Christian Eriksen



MR SPORTS @MrSholabour Christian Eriksen

The best player on the pitch, it was fitting Eriksen created the breakthrough. Eriksen's passing was behind most of United's opportunities.

Kelvin Owusu Ansah @KelOwusu This guy is the real man in that Manchester United midfield. So intelligent.

Kelvin Owusu Ansah @KelOwusu This guy is the real man in that Manchester United midfield. So intelligent.

Christian Eriksen !

Ugbedeojo #MUFC @Certifiedopeboi Christian Eriksen's vision still leaves me in awe , When teams sit back , he's our best bet to break down their defense.

United Thoughts @UnitedThoughts5 Eriksen is proper dictating this game from deep, exactly what we need and have lacked against low blocks in recent years.

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC Eriksen is absolute class...CLASS!

Eriksen arrived at the club on a free transfer at the start of the season. He has provided four assists in 15 games since then.

United, meanwhile, are in second place in their group with 12 points from five games. Ten Hag's side will host West Ham United in the Premier League next. They take on Real Sociedad on November 3 in their final group game of the competition.

Manchester United legend rips apart Antony for his showboating

Manchester United v Sheriff Tiraspol: Group E - UEFA Europa League

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes was not impressed with Antony's showboating skills during the clash against FC Sheriff. The Brazilian performed a 360-degree turn but then failed to play a successful pass, consequently handing the Moldovan side a goal kick during the first-half.

Scholes was not amused by the young Brazilian's antics as he told BT Sport (via Mirror):

"What's he thinking? He's not beaten a man, he's not entertaining anybody. It's 0-0 and then he kicks the ball out. But that's the way he plays. I've seen him do it many times with Ajax. I think he needs that knocking out of him."

Antony joined Manchester United from Ajax this summer for €100 million. He has scored three goals in 11 games across competitions so far.

