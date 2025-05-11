"He’s so fast and strong" — Liam Delap snubs Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and Arsenal's Gabriel as he names toughest opponent 

Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap named Nottingham Forest centre-back Murillo as the toughest player he has faced, ahead of Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes.

Van Dijk is coming off his second Premier League win with the Reds, having joined the Anfield side in January 2018. Meanwhile, Gabriel helped the Gunners to their first UEFA Champions League semi-final in nearly two decades, falling 3-1 on aggregate to Paris Saint-Germain. Mikel Arteta's side are looking good for a third straight second-placed Premier League finish.

During an interaction with Sky Sports' Sticker Book show (via TBR), Delap heaped praise on all three players. He described Van Dijk as “one of the best centre-backs in the world over the last few seasons.”

Delap said about Gabriel:

“He’s done incredible things, he’s won everything, and he’s such a good player.”

However, the Ipswich striker reserved special praise for Murillo:

“I was really impressed with him. I think he’s still young, and he’s so fast and strong, and, you know, he did really well.”

“I really like what I’ve seen from him this season. I don’t watch too much football, I don’t want to go with what everyone else says, but I think – he’s young, and I’ve been really impressed with him this season.”

Murillo, 22, has been one of the standout performers for Nottingham, who are seventh in the Premier League with three games remaining, scoring twice in 34 league outings.

What's next for Liverpool?

Liverpool FC boss Arne Slot

Liverpool are having a solid season under new boss Arne Slot, who took over the reins from the legendary Jurgen Klopp at the start of the season. Exceeding expectations, the former Feyenoord tactician ended the Reds' five-year wait for a Premier League title.

The Reds, though, faltered in both domestic cups, losing to Newcastle United in the EFL Cup final. They also fell in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 to Paris Saint-Germain on penalties, with the Parisians now into the final, where they will play Inter Milan.

Meanwhile, Slot's side - coming off a 3-1 defeat at Chelsea last weekend after sealing the league title - next take on Arsenal at home on Sunday (May 11). The Gunners are second in the standings.

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 18 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More