"He's been a father figure for players" - Daniel Sturridge speaks on Jurgen Klopp's impact at Liverpool

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has claimed that Jurgen Klopp, during his time at the club, has built a football culture that will be difficult to replicate for the new manager.

The 56-year-old will leave Anfield at the end of the season, leaving behind a legacy he created during his nine-year tenure. Klopp, who signed with the Reds in 2015, led the club to the Europa League final in his first few months at the club's helm.

According to several reports, Feyenoord manager Arne Slot has been identified as Klopp's replacement.

However, Sturridge believes whoever replaces the former Borussia Dortmund manager will have some big shoes to fill. He stated Klopp helped players like Sadio Mane and Mo Salah become 'legends' while allowing youngsters like Trent Alexander-Arnold to grow and become top players in the league.

Here's what he said (via Sky Sports):

"He's been a father figure for players."

Liverpool will play Tottenham Hotspur on May 5, Sunday.

Liverpool fall behind in the race for the Premier League title

Klopp's men have fallen behind in the three-horse race for the Premier League title. The Reds, who were initially vying for four titles, crashed out of the FA Cup following a 3-4 defeat at the hands of Manchester United. They were also eliminated from the Europa League following a harrowing 1-3 defeat against Atalanta.

Sadly, they also lost to Crystal Palace and suffered a 0-2 defeat in the Merseyside derby against Everton. To make matters worse, they failed to overcome West Ham United and drew the game 2-2.

Liverpool are currently third on the Premier League table with 75 points after 35 games. Manchester City are second with 82 points in as many games while Arsenal have 83 points after 36 games.

Liverpool will be hoping to turn things around against Champions League-spot-chasing Spurs, who are coming off the back of three consecutive defeats. The North London side lost 0-4 to Newcastle United earlier in April and followed that up with a 2-3 defeat to title contenders Arsenal.

Just recently, they lost 0-2 to a resurgent Chelsea side. Be that as it may, Spurs will be hoping to return to winning ways while The Reds will be hoping to close the gap in order to give a befitting farewell to Jurgen Klopp.