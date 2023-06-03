“He’s finished”, “Ronaldo at 35 >>” – Lionel Messi gets brutally mocked on Twitter after ‘horrendous’ miss in 3-2 PSG defeat to Clermont Foot

Lionel Messi's farewell game for PSG ended in a shock 3-2 loss against Clermont Foot in Ligue 1 on Saturday (June 3). Fans mocked him for a horrendous miss during the game.

The Argentine is confirmed to leave the Parc des Princes this summer and made his final appearance for the club as the French champions drew the curtains on their 2022-23 season.

Manager Christopher Galtier gave Messi his final start in PSG colours, and fans were looking forward to seeing him bow out on a high with a goal or two. Instead, the 35-year-old had a stinker, drawing a blank. He also wasted a crucial chance to score in the second half after Kylian Mbappe had set him up neatly.

The Frenchman blazed down the left flank and found Messi with a perfectly weighted cross. He looked to find the top corner but fired it well over the bar. It was a horrendous miss from the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner and one that summed up his frustrating night.

In stoppage time, Messi made one more attempt to find the back of the net from a free-kick, but it was saved by Clermont goalkeeper Mory Diaw.His miss would eventually prove costly, as Clermont scored their third goal just minutes later to complete the turaround, ruining his swansong.

Messi was brutally mocked on Twitter for wasting his chance. One user wrote that he's "finished", while another suggested that Ronaldo was better than Messi when he was 35.

Messi's PSG farewell ruined

Lionel Messi was looking to bow out on a high, but his PSG farewell instead, ended in a defeat, and his last images in the club colors would be that of a horrifically missed chance.

That isn't the way it was supposed to end, but even the best players don't get the farewells they deserve at times. With Sergio Rico recovering in hospital following a freak horse riding accident, there were no title celebrations either, robbing Messi off a perfect send-off.

Recall that Messi had to leave Barcelona without any farewell to fans either. In front of PSG fabs, he failed to show up on his last game, drawing boos from them once again. Messi must be happy to see the back of them once and for all.

