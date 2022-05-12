"He's been on fire" - Agbonlahor snubs Mo Salah and Kevin de Bruyne as he picks his Premier League Player of the Year 

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has picked Tottenham Hotspur ace Heung-min Son as his 'player of the year' in the Premier League, overlooking Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne.

The Korean star has been on fire for Spurs this season, scoring 20 goals and making eight assists in 32 top-flight matches to emerge as their driving force in their Champions League push.

In fact, this is his best tally in a single Premier League campaign for the north London side yet, and the forward still has two games to bag a few more and improve his tally further.

Agbonlahor, a former goalscorer himself, feels he's done enough to win the Premier League's best player award, despite strong competition from Salah and De Bruyne.

Speaking on talkSPORT, he said:

"I know it might be controversial but Son. He's scored 18-19 PL goals, no penalties, he's been on fire. Left foot, right foot...if I could vote for a player now for the PL player of the season I'd pick Son."

Son trails only Salah in the division's goalscoring charts, with the Liverpool star boasting 22 strikes, while also leading the assist column with 13.

De Bruyne, meanwhile, has been unstoppable for Manchester City, registering 15 goals and seven assists, including a stunning four-goal haul against Wolves.

He's now on the cusp of winning a fourth league crown with the side in the last five years.

Both players will be seen ahead of Son in the race for the award given their side's overall performance, but as Agbonlahor indicated, the 29-year-old has also had a fantastic individual campaign.

Son, signed for £22 million from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015, has delivered consistently for Tottenham and firmly established himself among the best players of this generation.

He's played 322 times for the club thus far, amassing 128 goals and 73 assists, although trophies have constantly eluded him, only picking up two runners-up medals in the 2019-20 Champions League and 2020-21 EFL cup.

Race for Premier League Golden Boot heating up

Speaking of goals, the race for the Premier League Golden Boot is heating up with only two games remaining in the campaign.

Salah is obviously in the driver's seat with 22, but his form has admittedly nosedived in the second half of the season.

Unless he scores in their final two games, Son will look to steal a march over him and win his first top-scorer award in the competition.

Cristiano Ronaldo is third with 18 but it's hard to see him score four goals with only one game in hand.

