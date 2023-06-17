“He’s firmly in our plans for the future” – European giants’ president slams Barcelona for ‘offensively’ flirting with transfer target

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer has issued a strong warning to Spanish giants Barcelona, following their show of interest in midfield star Joshua Kimmich.

The 28-year-old midfielder is reportedly the subject of transfer interest from both Barca and Premier League champions Manchester City this summer.

Kimmich is widely regarded as one of Europe's best and most versatile midfielders, and it's no surprise that he is currently on the trail of some top clubs. One such being La Liga heavyweights Barcelona.

The Catalan giants are currently on the lookout for midfield reinforcements this summer, after the departure of long-term holding midfielder Sergio Busquets.

Kimmich appears to be one player whom the Barca hierarchy admire and wouldn't stop trying to bring the player to Camp Nou at any given opportunity this summer.

Head coach of the side, Xavi Hernandez, also recently declared his admiration for the German international during an interview with Mundo Deportivo. He went on to label Kimmich as a "super top player."

"He [Kimmich] is a super top player, who understands the game in a fantastic way. If there is an open door, there will be a negotiation with Bayern."

He continued:

"What is clear is that we need a player of a very high level in that position, otherwise, it will be very difficult to compete next year."

However, those claims made by Xavi seem to have not gone down well with Bayern Munich, as the president of the club has come out to issue a warning to Barcelona.

He also went on to reveal that Kimmich is a key part of their plans and wouldn't be available for sale. Speaking during an interview with Sky Sports Germany, Hainer said:

"I don’t understand why they [Barca] openly and offensively flirt with our player. Joshua Kimmich is an absolute cornerstone for us. He’s firmly in our plans for the future, for sure."

It's left to be seen as to whether Bayern Munich would be able to keep to their word and keep hold of Kimmich this summer amid interest from City and Barcelona.

How did the Barcelona transfer target perform for Bayern Munich last season?

Joshua Kimmich

Kimmich once again played a critical role for Bayern Munich during the just-concluded 2022-23 football season, which saw them win yet another Bundesliga title.

The 28-year-old midfielder was an ever-present figure in the Bayern Munich first-team last season, racking up the most appearances for the Bavarians across all competitions (47).

Kimmich ended the 2022-23 football campaign with a combined total of seven goals and 11 assists for Bayern across all competitions.

Only five first-team stars had more goals and assists than the German international last season. They were Leroy, Sane, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala, and Thomas Muller.

