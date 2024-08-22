"He’s fit right in and is doing well" - Arsenal star heaps praise on summer signing Riccardo Calafiori

Arsenal defender Ben White expressed his admiration for new signing Riccardo Calafiori in a recent interview. White said that the Italian defender is ready, and a player like him in the squad pushes everyone to raise their game.

Calafiori joined the Gunners last month in a high-profile transfer for a reported fee of £42 million. While he didn’t feature in the team’s Premier League opener against Wolverhampton Wanderers, he has been training with the squad for a few weeks now.

Arsenal’s defensive unit has been a topic of discussion over recent seasons. The club have looked to bolster its backline with talent that can withstand the rigors of top-flight football. They had the best defense in the Premier League last season, keeping 18 clean sheets and conceding just 29 goals in 38 games.

White, reflecting on the impact the Italian has had so far, was full of enthusiasm. He said (via TBR Football):

“He’s amazing. He’s fit right in and is doing well. He’s been training with us for a few weeks and has settled well. He’s strong, big, aggressive, and a very good front foot defender. He gives us a different type of full back so it’s good for everyone to compete and bring up the levels for everyone."

For Arsenal fans, the endorsement from a seasoned player like Ben White will only add to the excitement surrounding Calafiori. The Italian defender’s arrival has already sparked curiosity and optimism, and with White’s glowing review, expectations will undoubtedly be high.

Arsenal reach ‘total agreement’ to sign Mikel Merino – Reports

Arsenal have reportedly reached an agreement in principle to sign Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad. The Gunners are poised to add another top-rated player to the squad, having signed Riccardo Calafiori and completed the permanent signing of David Raya.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal and Real Sociedad have reached a verbal agreement to sign Merino for €32 million plus €5 million in add-ons. The contact will see the 28-year-old stay at the Emirates until 2028. In what will come as music to the ears of fans, Merino only wants to move to the Emirates. Hence, the deal could be done sooner than expected.

Should the deal materialize, the Spanish midfielder will become Arteta’s third signing of the summer. Mikel Merino has created a name for himself as one of La Liga’s best midfielders in recent seasons, as he was named in the 2022–23 La Liga team of the season.

He was also part of the Spain national team squad that won UEFA Euro 2024 this summer. He scored the winning goal against hosts Germany in the quarterfinal in extra time.

