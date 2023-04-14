“He’s five or six yards out!” – Paul Scholes blasts Manchester United star for what he did during Sevilla draw

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has slammed on-loan striker Wout Weghorst for his performance against Sevilla. The Englishman criticized the Dutch forward for not utilizing his chances to find the back of the net in the encounter.

Manchester United locked horns with Sevilla in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League at Old Trafford. The Red Devils took control of the game early thanks to Marcel Sabitzer's first-half brace.

Erik ten Hag's side looked set to secure an important victory against the Spanish side. However, Manchester United's hard work was undone after an own goal by Tyrell Malacia in the 84th minute and a stoppage-time blunder by Harry Maguire, ending the match at 2-2.

Weghorst did not feature in the starting lineup, with Anthony Martial starting in his stead. The Netherlands international was substituted on for the English forward at the 62nd minute. However, he failed to make a meaningful impact on the game.

Scholes laid into the Dutch forward for his half-hour display in the match, lambasting him for not being clinical enough. The former Manchester United midfielder told BT Sport (as quoted by Metro):

"I think he should turn and shoot. When you look back at who’s on the edge of the box, Malacia, I don’t think he’s somebody you think is going to score. I think a proper centre-forward, a centre-forward with real quality [shoots]. If that’s a Martial, he’s either back-heeling it and trying to score or he turns quickly and gets his shot off quickly and scores. He’s five or six yards out!"

Manchester United signed Weghorst on loan in the January transfer window from Burnley after the Dutch forward spent a loan spell at Turkish outfit Besiktas.

"I think if" - Paul Scholes names two Manchester United players that 'worry him' in second leg against Sevilla

Scholes stated that he is anxious about Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof's lack of game time this season. The Englishman seems to be worried about whether the United duo can perform up to the mark in the second leg, with Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez injured after the first.

Scholes said:

"I think if it’s Lindelof and Maguire that worries me slightly just because they’ve not played games."

Despite his worries, Scholes still believes that his former club can win and secure a place in the semi-finals of the Europa League. He added:

"I think they’ll get through it, I think they’ll be fine, centre-half is a position where you can tend to get through it. I think forward-wise we’ll be okay, Bruno Fernandes [who is suspended] will be a miss but you have to remember Christian Eriksen is just on his way back so that’s him definitely starting, that’s the creativity in there.I think they can score goals there, if Anthony Martial is fit and ready to go."

Manchester United will face Sevilla in the reverse fixture in Seville on April 21.

