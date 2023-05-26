"He's been flawless throughout the season in his investment" - Christophe Galtier praises PSG star Lionel Messi amid criticism from media

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Christophe Galtier has praised Lionel Messi for his flawless contribution this season despite criticism from the media.

Messi's spell at the Parc des Princes has been a topsy-turvy time with the Argentine icon never seeming to be settled in the French capital. He endured a difficult debut season with the Parisians as he adapted to life away from Barcelona.

However, Lionel Messi has shone this season, with 20 goals and as many assists in 39 games across competitions. This hasn't stopped the 35-year-old from receiving criticism, especially from French media.

Galtier has defended Messi and heaped praise on his contributions this season. The PSG boss told reporters ahead of his side's clash with Strasbourg tomorrow (May 26) [via RMC Sport]:

"I won't talk about last season. I can talk about what we've been through together since the start of the season. He's been flawless throughout the season in his investment."

Galtier continued by insisting that Messi has performed well while under scrutiny. He alluded to his work in training and on the pitch:

"Leo is football, I've seen it every day in training and in matches. He has very interesting stats. I hear the remarks and the criticisms, but when you have just had a season like his, it is for me a performance. I find that he is having a very good season. People always expect a lot more, but it was much better than last season."

Messi managed 11 goals and 15 assists in 34 matches in his debut campaign at the Parc des Princes. He was unable to replicate the heights he accomplished while at Barcelona.

The Argentine legend's time with the Parisians looks like it is coming to an end. He has decided he will be leaving the club at the end of the season when his contract expires.

There is debate about whether Messi's spell in the French capital has been a successful one. Expectations were high when he joined the Ligue 1 giants in 2021 with many anticipating they would finally win the Champions League.

However, PSG have failed to do so, exiting the competition in the last 16 two seasons in a row. A departure for the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner may be best for both parties.

PSG's Marquinhos demands the club's fans stop booing Lionel Messi

Marquinhos has urged fans to stop targeting Lionel Messi.

PSG captain Marquinhos has urged supporters to stop booing Lionel Messi. He told L'Equipe:

"I always respect protests when they are peaceful, at the times and places where it is necessary. Above all, I ask the supporters not to target one player or another. It must always be collective. A player doesn't walk on his own, he's not going to do anything on his own."

Lionel Messi's anticipated departure from PSG has been less than ceremonious. The club's ultras were aggrieved with the Argentine when he made an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia earlier this month.

Parisian supporters protested outside the club's headquarters calling for the Barcelona icon to leave the club. This came in the midst of his decision that he would indeed be departing the Parc des Princes.

Messi returned to action in a 5-0 win over Ajaccio on May 13 after being suspended for one game by PSG. However, the Argentine was booed by fans each time he received the ball.

Poll : 0 votes