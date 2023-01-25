"He's a football leader" - Argentina boss says it's 'difficult to explain' what Lionel Messi's teammates think of him

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has termed Lionel Messi a 'football leader' and has shed light on the respect that he commands from his teammates. Scaloni and Messi combined to lead Argentina to their third FIFA World Cup title in Qatar last year.

The Paris Saint Germain (PSG) forward was named the Player of the Tournament for scoring seven goals and providing three assists. He also scored twice in the final to realize his lifelong dream of winning the World Cup.

As captain of the side, Lionel Messi led Argentina from the front and Scaloni was especially impressed by his leadership qualities

“He is a football leader, you can see that, but when he speaks he says the right words,” Scaloni said in an interview with former Argentina footballer Jorge Valdano.

Scaloni went on to heap even more praise on the former Barcelona man, saying he doesn't have words to explain the legendary footballer's influence on his teammates.

“And I’ve never seen what he transmits to his teammates, not only as a footballer. In any person. It’s difficult, I can talk about it, but people would have to experience what he transmits when he speaks. How his teammates look at him, the way they look at him, with admiration… it’s very difficult to explain,” Scaloni added.

"He knows how to manage himself" - Scaloni impressed with Lionel Messi's ability to modify his game for longevity

Scaloni, in the same interview, highlighted Lionel Messi's ability to continuously modify his game in order to prolong his career while not compromising on the output.

The Argentina head coach said:

"I think he learned a lot in the moments that he has to influence. He knows how to manage himself, because he's getting older and he knows himself. But he sets himself up in places where he knows he's going to hurt the opponents.

"There are times when I tell him Leo, stick to the line to attract an opponent, and he comes, but not in the exact area I tell him, but in an area to put two opponents in doubt. He learnt that, it's innate. It's something unique and to experience it every day is impressive."

Lionel Messi has been in supreme form for PSG this season. He has so far scored 13 and assisted 14 goals in 21 matches for the French giants this term.

