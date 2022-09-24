“He’s my friend, the best player in the world” – Barcelona star admits he wants Lionel Messi to perform ‘as well as possible’ during 2022 World Cup

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets has opened up about his friendship with Lionel Messi, also revealing his hopes regarding the looming FIFA World Cup.

Like the Argentine playmaker, the Spain international graduated from the Blaugrana's famed academy La Masia. He became a key member of the first team at Camp Nou.

However, Messi's move to Paris Saint-Germain last summer saw the duo part ways, with Busquets still at Barcelona.

B/R Football @brfootball It's been 22 years since Lionel Messi arrived in Barcelona to start a legendary run It's been 22 years since Lionel Messi arrived in Barcelona to start a legendary run 👑 https://t.co/rwonp8Bt45

This has done nothing to diminish their friendship, with Busquets calling the PSG forward a friend.

Speaking to SPORT (via BarcaUniversal), the La Roja defensive midfielder also expressed his hopes that Messi would do well in the World Cup in Qatar. He said:

"Messi needed to win a tournament with his national team, he did it with the Copa América. I hope he does as well as possible while he’s still in the national team. He’s my friend, the best player in the world."

Messi Archives @Messi_Archives Lionel Messi now has 777 goals in his career:



Barcelona: 672

Argentina: 88

PSG: 17



12 more goals remaining to reach 100 with the national team!! Lionel Messi now has 777 goals in his career: Barcelona: 672Argentina: 88PSG: 1712 more goals remaining to reach 100 with the national team!! https://t.co/kIQXj43YOo

Busquets has played a whopping 685 matches for the Blaugrana in all competitions, contributing 18 goals and 43 assists.

Messi, meanwhile, played 778 matches, scoring 672 goals and contributing 303 assists.

The duo together won eight La Liga titles and three Champions League trophies, among ther honors.

Lionel Messi's contract demands to Barcelona in 2020 revealed

While it seemed as though he would end his career at Camp Nou, the past few seasons saw Messi get close to a potential exit, especially in 2020.

Due to major financial constraints, Barcelona were unable to renew his contract in 2021, eventually letting La Pulga leave on a free transfer.

However, the forward's recent demands towards the club in 2020 were revealed by El Mundo (via Barca Universal).

Messi demanded a private box at Camp Nou for his family, as well as Luis Suarez's family. He also demanded that the €700 million release clause be expunged from his contract, while requesting a private plane and a €10 million renewal bonus.

The forward notably took a paycut alongside other Barcelona players during the height of the global pandemic to enable the club to cut costs. However, he demanded the unpaid wages, along with a 3% interest.

He also made requests for a wage raise dependent on taxes in Spain. He also demanded a commission be paid to Rodrigo Messi, his brother and Ansu Fati's agent.

