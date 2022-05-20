"He’s my friend" - Nemanja Matic on his time working under former Manchester United manager

Nemanja Matic has said that he had a good experience working under Manchester United's former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He said that he learned a lot from the Norwegian and that both are friends now.

Matic will leave the club this summer after five years as he seeks a new challenge. However, he's yet to reveal his next destination.

In an interview on Manchester United's official website, Matic was asked what he learned from the different managers he has played under at the club. He replied:

“Yeah, I always try to learn things from them. They have experience. From every manager I had, I learned a lot. Also with Ole, me and Ole had a moment in this picture. He’s a fantastic person; he was my manager, but I can say now that he’s my friend. I learned a lot from him. It was a good experience to be with him, and he was a legend at this club. He will be forever. I had a great time with him.”

Solskjaer arrived at the United helm in December 2018 after the sacking of Jose Mourinho. He spent over three years with the club before facing the sack himself in November 2021. He had led the club to a second-placed finish in the Premier League last season.

Matic, meanwhile, joined Manchester United in 2017 from Chelsea. He has made 189 appearances for the club, scoring four goals and assisting 11.

Manchester United will look to end their season on a high

'Disappointing' would perhaps be an understatement to describe Manchester United's 2021-22 season. After finishing second in the league last season, there was hope for a title-contending season this team. They had signed Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane in the summer.

However, they have now gone five years without a trophy and will miss out on the UEFA Champions League next season as well. They could, in fact, miss out on the UEFA Europa League too.

United are currently sixth in the league table, two points above West Ham United. The Red Devils need a win against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on the final day (May 22) to finish sixth and seal their Europa League berth.

If they fail to beat the Eagles, and West Ham beat Brighton & Hove Albion, the Hammers will usurp United to sixth spot. That'll push United to seventh place and a place in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

They will hope to avoid that and put up a good performance to end a rather disappointing season.

