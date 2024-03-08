“He’s a genius" - Arrigo Sacchi urges Liverpool to appoint Premier League manager as Jurgen Klopp replacement

Iconic former Italian manager Arrigo Sacchi has claimed Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi would be the perfect replacement for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. The Red have a massive void to fill in the summer after Klopp announced his decision (in January 2024) to step down from his role at the end of the season.

A host of names have been linked with the soon-to-be-vacant Liverpool job including Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi. Arrigo Sacchi, one of Klopp's inspirations as a manager, has insisted that the Italian manager would be perfect for the Merseyside giants.

Sacchi said, as quoted by HITC Sport:

“I’ve known him since he was a youth player at Milan. He’s ideal for Liverpool, but above all for Barca. And I’ll explain why. It all started years ago. When he was at Foggia, he came to my house and we talked."

The former Italy manager added:

"After that talk, we agreed that he would send me videos of his football. Four or five games. When I saw them, I called a Serie A club to sign him. He was a revolutionary. De Zerbi is a strategist, and not an Italian-style tactician."

De Zerbi has caught the attention since being appointed by Brighton after Graham Potter was snapped up by Chelsea in 2022. The Seagulls were a formidable side even before De Zerbi's arrival but the Italian has taken them to the next level.

Brighton finished sixth last season in the Premier League qualifying for Europa League in the process. This season has not been as impressive as the last one and they find themselves ninth in the table.

Alexis Mac Allister heaps praise on Liverpool teammate

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister heaped praise on teammate Dominik Szoboszlai ahead of the Reds' Europa League clash against Sparta Praha.

The World Cup-winning Argentina international hailed his fellow midfielder as a 'special' player. The former Brighton & Hove Albion star said (via HITC):

“He is an amazing player, a nice lad as well. He is doing very well. He had an injury but we cannot forget what he brings to the team. He is definitely as important as every player in this team and a special guy."

Mac Allister and Szoboszlai were part of the major midfield revamp Liverpool oversaw last summer alongside Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch. Szoboszlai has been impressive for Jurgen Klopp's side following his £60 million switch from RB Leipzig in the summer having contributed with five goals and four assists in 29 appearances.