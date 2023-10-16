"He's a genius" - Real Madrid star Dani Carvajal heaps praise on Barcelona youngster

Real Madrid star Dani Carvajal has praised fellow Spain international and Barcelona midfielder Gavi.

The two players were named in Spain's squad for their two UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers this month. The pair started together in their team's 2-0 win against Scotland on 12 October and the recent 1-0 win against Norway on Sunday (15 October).

Gavi's 49th-minute strike decided the game against Norway after he bundled the ball home from inside the box. His left-footed strike wasn't hit as well as it could have, but he was on hand to capitalize Norway failing to clear the ball multiple times.

After the game, Carvajal, who plays for Barca's arch-rivals, was quick to praise the teenage midfielder. He said (h/t @MadridUniversal):

"Gavi? 19 years old, starter for Barça and the national team... Little more to say. He's a genius."

Carvajal (31) is in the latter stages of his career while Gavi (19) is at the opposite end of the spectrum. The latter has already made 24 senior appearances for Lo Roja since making his debut in October 2021.

The Spanish midfielder is a pinned starter for Xavi Hernandez and has registered two goals and an assist in 11 games across competitions this season. He is widely regarded as one of the best teenagers in world football and won the Golden Boy trophy last year.

Barcelona and Real Madrid set to face each other in first El Clasico of the season

Barcelona and Real Madrid will face each other in the first Clasico of the season when Los Blancos travel to the Spotify Camp Nou on 28 October.

But before that, both teams will have two games each to navigate through. Real Madrid face Sevilla away in La Liga on 21 October before Barca host Athletic Club in the same competition the following day.

Los Merengues will then travel to Portugal to face Braga in the UEFA Champions League group stages on 24 October. Barca, meanwhile, will play another home game when they host Shakhtar Donetsk the next day.

Real Madrid have raced to the top of the table after nine matches with 24 points to their name. Two draws in the last three league games have seen Barca drop down to third with 21 points — two behind Girona.

The result of the match has the potential to set the pace for the respective team's seasons. Barca are currently the defending La Liga champions and have won three of the last four competitive encounters against Carlo Ancelotti's side.