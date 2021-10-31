"He’s a genius"- Roy Keane says having Cristiano Ronaldo on the team is 'only a plus' for Manchester United

Roy Keane chronicled Cristiano Ronaldo as a "genius." But he stated how Manchester United players need to work hard on their defense to cover up for his shortcomings.

Here's what Keane had to say on the subject:

"United had to sign him. I think Ronaldo is a brilliant player, really sharp and you'll get one or two years from him and that's why he's in the team. One of the best players that have ever walked on a football pitch and you're seeing it. You'll just have to get used to it. Obviously, they have Cavani next to him to share the load but Ronaldo was never going to be closing people down - that was never his strength."

Keane talked about Ronaldo's genius on the pitch and his goal against Tottenham. He said:

"They say the modern teams need to have 11 players sprinting, well you don't. You can have one or two geniuses on your team and go, 'Listen, you do the business.'Look at that [Ronaldo first goal], that's not even half a chance and a major goal. Ronaldo is a genius. If you have him at your club it can only be a plus."

On the flip side, the former Manchester United midfielder poured scorn on Tottenham Hotspur for an array of lackluster performances. The Lilywhites have lost five of their last seven league games and have looked devoid of any creativity.

Spurs have scored just nine goals in the last 10 games and sit in 17th position in that regard, ahead of Norwich City and Leeds United. Furthermore, Spurs didn't have a single shot on target against Manchester United last night.

Here's what Keane said:

"Spurs are boring to watch. They're boring to watch. Really boring. If you watch the game, they're the home team you're thinking the stadium was empty.Come on, where's that bit of energy? There was a bit of booing at the end and that was probably aimed at Harry Kane more than anybody else because his performance wasn't up to scratch."

It's safe to say that a win against Tottenham would give United players a lot of confidence. Manchester United will now face Atalanta on Tuesday. A victory would lead the Red Devils closer to reaching the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Following that, United take on 'Noisy Neighbors' at Old Trafford next Saturday. Manchester City will be looking to redeem themselves after a harrowing defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace the other night.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores a screamer for Manchester United as The Red Devils go back to winning ways

The Portuguese star produced two brilliant moments against Tottenham the other night. He scored the opening goal of the match with a scrumptious volley off a Bruno Fernandes cross. The then provided a crucial assist for Edinson Cavani to make it 2-0 on the hour mark.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani formed a two-man strike force. This came as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer switched formations to give Manchester United a better structure on the pitch.

Marcus Rashford came on as a substitute and replaced Cristiano Ronaldo on the pitch on the 71-minute mark. He added a third goal to Manchester United's tally which served as the icing on the cake for the Red Devils.

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United currently sit in fifth spot in the Premier League table, which keeps them level on points with West Ham. The Hammers have a game against Aston Villa later today.

Edited by Aditya Singh