"He’s given me so much joy" - Steven Gerrard comments on Neymar joining Al-Hilal

Al-Ettifaq coach Steven Gerrard recently spoke about Neymar's move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal. The Brazilian has completed a £78m transfer from Paris Saint-Germain and was recently announced as an Al-Hilal player.

The Brazilian winger, 31, is widely regarded as one of the best players of his generation. Since joining Barcelona from Santos in 2013, Neymar spent a sensational decade in Europe, playing for the Blaugrana and PSG.

Steven Gerrard has now shared his take on Neymar's headline grabbing move. The Liverpool legend said that no one can deny the tremendous abilities the player possesses.

Gerrard said (via CBS Sports' Ben Jacobs on Twitter):

“The name speaks for itself. He’s given me so much joy through the years at Barcelona, PSG and Brazil. I don’t think the boy gets enough credit for the numbers he’s put up. I don’t want him to come because he’s not coming to my team. But in Hollywood terms he’s an A-list star.”

Besides the exceptional numbers he has put up throughout his career (223 goals and 153 assists in 359 appearances for PSG and Barcelona), Neymar is also regarded as one of the great entertainers of his generation.

Piers Morgan reacted to Neymar's move to the Saudi Pro League

The former PSG and Barcelona superstar became the latest player to join the Saudi Pro League this summer. Superstars like Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, and others have recently joined the league.

The SPL clubs are offering players massive monetary packages, and the surge in players moving to the league began when Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in December 2022.

British broadcaster Piers Morgan, who is a huge fan of Ronaldo, reacted to Neymar's move to the SPL, as he Tweeted:

"Wow... another humongous signing for Saudi football. People mocked Ronaldo for going there, but it’s rapidly becoming a seriously competitive league."

Fans will get to witness the Brazilian winger face off against Ronaldo in the Riyadh derby between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr.