“He’s given me practically all the goals I’ve scored” - After announcing retirement, Jordi Alba recalls his connection with Lionel Messi

Jordi Alba has opened up his chemistry with Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi following his retirement announcement. The Spanish left-back announced his decision to hang up his boots at the end of the current MLS season.
Alba has enjoyed a glittering career for club and country over the years and spent the majority of his career at Barcelona. He has shared a wonderful relationship with Lionel Messi over the years, having spent time with him at both Barcelona and Inter Miami.
Following his somewhat surprising decision to retire, the 36-year-old has opened up on his relationship with Messi. The left-back admitted that he has enjoyed playing alongside the Argentine maestro and insisted that he considers him the best of all time. Alba said at a press conference, as quoted by Barca Universal:
“The first assist I gave him was at Osasuna when we won, and from then on, I think we understood each other very well, and the timing we had or still have continues to work. Well, I’m very happy to have played with the best in history, to understand each other so well."
Alba added:
"I’ve given him many assists, but he’s given me practically all the goals I’ve scored, so it’s an honour to be there, to have played for so many years and to have enjoyed it."
Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi have shared the pitch as teammates on 413 occasions over the years for Barcelona and Inter Miami. The duo have 48 joint goal participations between them.
Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami open talks to sign former Real Madrid star: Reports
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami have reportedly begun talks to sign former Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon. The Spain international has been a free agent since the end of the 2024-25 season and can join the Herons immediately.
Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Inter Miami have offered the 28-year-old a contract and the 28-year-old is expected to accept. The defender was last contracted to Tottenham Hotspur but only played 316 minutes of football last season.
The left-back has played for clubs like Real Madrid, Sevilla, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur earlier in his career. Lionel Messi's side have targeted high-profile players in recent years and Reguilon certainly fits the bill.
Reguilon has six caps for Spain and was a part of the team in 2020-21 when they finsihed runners-up in the UEFA Nations League. The left-back has won the Europa League twice with Sevilla and Spurs respectively.