“He’s given me practically all the goals I’ve scored” - After announcing retirement, Jordi Alba recalls his connection with Lionel Messi

Jordi Alba has opened up his chemistry with Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi following his retirement announcement. The Spanish left-back announced his decision to hang up his boots at the end of the current MLS season.

Ad

Alba has enjoyed a glittering career for club and country over the years and spent the majority of his career at Barcelona. He has shared a wonderful relationship with Lionel Messi over the years, having spent time with him at both Barcelona and Inter Miami.

Following his somewhat surprising decision to retire, the 36-year-old has opened up on his relationship with Messi. The left-back admitted that he has enjoyed playing alongside the Argentine maestro and insisted that he considers him the best of all time. Alba said at a press conference, as quoted by Barca Universal:

Ad

Trending

“The first assist I gave him was at Osasuna when we won, and from then on, I think we understood each other very well, and the timing we had or still have continues to work. Well, I’m very happy to have played with the best in history, to understand each other so well."

Ad

Alba added:

"I’ve given him many assists, but he’s given me practically all the goals I’ve scored, so it’s an honour to be there, to have played for so many years and to have enjoyed it."

Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi have shared the pitch as teammates on 413 occasions over the years for Barcelona and Inter Miami. The duo have 48 joint goal participations between them.

Ad

Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami open talks to sign former Real Madrid star: Reports

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami have reportedly begun talks to sign former Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon. The Spain international has been a free agent since the end of the 2024-25 season and can join the Herons immediately.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Inter Miami have offered the 28-year-old a contract and the 28-year-old is expected to accept. The defender was last contracted to Tottenham Hotspur but only played 316 minutes of football last season.

Ad

The left-back has played for clubs like Real Madrid, Sevilla, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur earlier in his career. Lionel Messi's side have targeted high-profile players in recent years and Reguilon certainly fits the bill.

Reguilon has six caps for Spain and was a part of the team in 2020-21 when they finsihed runners-up in the UEFA Nations League. The left-back has won the Europa League twice with Sevilla and Spurs respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Snehanjan Banerjee Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.



Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.



Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world. Know More