“He’s the GOAT even in -6 degrees”, “Still the best it’s insane” - Fans in awe of Lionel Messi after incredible goal to help Inter Miami win

Fans have lauded Lionel Messi on social media after he scored an incredible goal to help Inter Miami beat Sporting Kansas City 1-0 in the CONCACAF Champions Cup on Wednesday, February 19.

The two sides clashed at Children's Mercy Park in freezing weather conditions. The match was initially scheduled for Tuesday, February 18, but had to be postponed by a day due to the harsh weather conditions.

Messi and his Inter Miami teammates took to the pitch wearing gloves and neck warmers to combat the cold. Sporting KC managed to keep the Herons quiet in the first half. However, the deadlock was broken in the 56th minute after an incredible effort from Messi.

The Argentine superstar controlled a floated pass from Sergio Busquets with his chest and took a brilliant touch with his left foot before unleashing a low right-footed shot to beat the goalkeeper.

Watch Lionel Messi's goal below:

Fans were in awe after watching the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner score against Sporting KC and took to X to praise him.

"He’s the GOAT even in -6 degrees," a fan said.

"Still the best its insane," another fan commented.

"And haters have the audacity to say “can Messi do it on a cold, rainy night in Stoke” lmao, never doubt the GOAT," a third fan tweeted.

"Lethal. Cant give him any space," one fan said about the Inter Miami star.

"World Cup 2026. Messi will be back," another fan wrote.

"We are so lucky to have this guy playing in America," one user added.

"No matter the weather, the greatest still delivers the pleasure," another user lauded Messi.

One fan opined that the Argentine star is greater than his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo, writing:

"Messi > Ronaldo."

"Messi does it again! Clutch as always for Miami!," another fan chimed in.

The victory gives Lionel Messi and Inter Miami a precious away goal as they look to secure passage into the Round 16 of the CONCACAF Champions League. The return leg is scheduled for next Tuesday (February 25) at the Chase Stadium in Florida.

How many goals has Lionel Messi scored for Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi has cemented his status as one of football's greats at Inter Miami. The 37-year-old joined the Herons in 2023 on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and hit the ground running instantly.

He scored on his Inter Miami debut against Cruz Azul and finished the season with 11 goals and five assists in 14 outings. His efforts helped the Herons win the Leagues Cup, the maiden trophy in their history.

In his first full season with the Florida-based club (2023-24), Messi recorded 23 goals and 13 assists in 25 matches across competitions. Despite winning the Supporters' Shield, the club were knocked out in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs against Atlanta United. The Argentine legend is the club's record goalscorer with 35 goals and 18 assists in 40 appernaces.

