"He's the GOAT" - NFL star heaps praise on Lionel Messi as Inter Miami star gears up to watch Super Bowl

NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes has named Lionel Messi as the GOAT of football as the Inter Miami man prepares to watch his first Super Bowl. Mahomes and his Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans, with the winners to be crowned as 2024 NFL champions.

Regarded as one of the world's best, Mahomes is aiming to lead the Chiefs to a third successive Super Bowl success, seeing as they have won the last two editions. The NFL star declared his respect for Messi as he faced the media ahead of the championship game, pointing out that he looks forward to putting on a show in the Argentine's presence.

"Lionel Messi attending the Super Bowl on Sunday? He's the GOAT of his profession and have someone like that at the game it would be awesome to showcase who I am and what talent I have. I got to watch him when he played in Kansas and he scored couple of goals... you see the greatness that he plays with every single day and he's someone that I look up to and try to get on his level someday," Mahomes said (via AlbicelesteTalk on X).

Trending

Expand Tweet

Messi had never previously attended the Super Bowl since arriving in the USA in the summer of 2023. The 37-year-old was unavailable during Super Bowl LVIII last year as it coincided with his side's pre-season tour ahead of the 2024 MLS season.

Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates will face Honduran club Olimpia at the Olimpico Metropolitano in Honduras to wrap up their pre-season tour on Saturday (February 8). He will return to the USA in time to attend the Super Bowl before returning to pre-season action against Orlando City in Florida on February 14.

How has Lionel Messi fared for Inter Miami in pre-season so far?

Lionel Messi is gearing up for a first season under former teammate and friend Javier Mascherano in Inter Miami colors and has featured heavily in pre-season games. The 37-year-old has appeared in all three of his side's games so far as they remain unbeaten in pre-season.

Messi lasted for 66 minutes in their first game against Club America, scoring his first and only goal of the tour so far in a 2-2 draw, with his side eventually winning on penalties. The former Barcelona and PSG man also featured from the start against Universitario des Deportes in the second game, playing 73 minutes in the goalless draw, with his side again winning on penalties.

Lionel Messi made his third appearance against Sporting San Miguelito, playing 77 minutes for the Herons without scoring in the game. They picked up a 3-1 win, with new signings Tadeo Allende and Fafa Picault on the scoresheet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.