“He’s not god” – Mikael Silvestre defends Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United critics

Former Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre has defended his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, with the star getting criticised recently.

Ronaldo's return to United last summer has seemingly not gone to plan, despite top-scoring for the club with 15 strikes this season. The legendary striker has looked woefully out of sorts in recent games, especially after the arrival of interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

The striker has managed just one goal in his last ten games across competitions. That has led to questions about his place in the United XI. However, his former teammate Silvestre has come out in defence of the Portugal captain. Silvestre told bettingexpert.com (via Manchester Evening News) in this regard:

“It’s normal (the criticism) because with the name he carries, the expectation must be high, so it’s normal that he’ll get some stick. The statistics this season are in his favour, especially with the team’s current form"

The former France defender continued:

“It’s been a positive signing, even with the run of games where he hasn’t been scoring, but it happens. He’s Ronaldo… he’s not God!”

Manchester United are set to go into the market for a new striker, with Edinson Cavani's contract expiring and Anthony Martial's future at the club uncertain. Silvestre touched on the same, saying:

"Edinson's contract is running out in the summer, and the club needs the best possible centre-forward. This is an obvious one. I think everyone is aware of that.”

The former player continued:

“I’m not sure United need a number nine; we just need someone who scores. When I say a number nine, I mean a typical target man number nine, because we haven’t had one for a while, since the departure of Wayne (Rooney).”

Who are Manchester United targeting to join Cristiano Ronaldo?

Victor Osimhen could be heading to Old Trafford.

According to reports, the club have lined up many key targets, including Real Sociedad's Alexander Isak.

The 22-year-old Swedish striker has been in decent form for the La Liga side this season. He has, however, only four goals in 22 games, so Silvestre's suggestion that United need a proven goalscorer perhaps doesn't fit with Isak.

The club desire Erling Haaland, who recently scored his 50th Bundesliga goal in only his 50th game. However, they know a deal for the Borussia Dortmund striker would be complicated, given the other interested parties - Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City.

Moreover, his agent is Mino Raiola, who has added to the speculation surrounding Manchester United's Paul Pogba. The Frenchman is depart the club this summer on a free transfer.

The Premier League giants are also tracking Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who has a proven goalscoring record. This season, the Nigerian has seven goals in 17 Serie A appearances.

It is clear a new striker is a pressing need at Old Trafford. Who arrives remains to be seen, though.

