“He’s going to be the best coach in the world” – Former Barcelona midfielder lavishes praise on Xavi 

Former Barcelona midfielder Carles Alena believes that current Blaugrana boss Xavi will become one of the best managers in the world. The Spanish coach has transformed the fates of the club since joining them in November.

Barca encountered a hugely difficult time prior to the arrival of Xavi. They were sitting in ninth position in La Liga and were on their way out of the UEFA Champions League. Back then, the overhaul of the Catalan giants looked a tall order.

But Xavi has masterminded an incredible turnaround at the Nou Camp. His side now sit second in the league and favorite to win the UEFA Europa League.

Getafe midfielder Alena has praised the Spanish boss with some hugely admirable words on what the future holds for the Barcelona manager. He never got the chance to play with Xavi during his time in Catalonia. He is regretful over this, with the Barca boss having been his idol.

The midfielder told Marca (via Football-Espana):

“It’s not certain that I would have played with Xavi [Hernandez], I don’t think like that. If I thought about that all the time I’d go crazy. But I would have liked it; he’s been my idol since I was little and I think he’s going to be the best coach in the world.”

Alena will have the chance to help his Barca hero when Getafe host Real Madrid this Saturday.

If Azulones can get something out of the game, they'll encourage Barcelona to continue their unlikely title challenge.

Madrid are currently top of the league and hold a 12-point lead over their El Clasico rivals but Barcelona do have a game in hand.

Xavi has the potential to become one of this generation's greatest managers at Barcelona

Barcelona are in sensational form under Xavi

When Xavi was chosen as the man to replace Ronald Koeman as Barcelona manager, there were reservations.

This was a young and hungry coach who perhaps didn't possess the credentials required to take on such a huge job. His inexperience of having only coached in Saudi Arabia concerned some, but he has been a revelation since his appointment.

The Blaugrana currently boast the longest unbeaten run of any side in Europe's top five leagues.

Not only this, Xavi's work in the transfer market has been a huge success. The signings of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ferran Torres, Adama Traore and Dani Alves have worked out superbly.

The Spanish side are playing with the slickness and elegance that has been attributed to Barca's side in years gone by.

Xavi continues to impress and will look to build on his side's momentum when they face Levante at the Nou Camp on Sunday.

