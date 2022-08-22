"He's going to have to be careful, he is that type of player" – Alan Shearer warns Chelsea star over being 'target' for rival teams

Former Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer feels Kalidou Koulibaly should be more careful following his red card in Chelsea's 3-0 loss at Leeds United on Sunday, August 21.

Koulibaly, who joined the Blues from Napoli this summer, was sent off in the 84th minute at Elland Road for his second bookable offense of the game. While the defender received his first yellow for pulling Brendon Aaronson's shirt in the first half, he got his second for fouling Joel Gelhardt.

After an even opening 30 minutes, Aaronson capitalized on Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy's mistake to break the deadlock in the 33rd minute. Rodrigo then doubled the hosts' lead with a well-timed header four minutes later. In the 69th minute, winger Jack Harrison scored the game's last goal with a smart finish.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 6 - Since the start of the 2017-18 season, Kalidou Koulibaly has been sent off six times in Serie A and the Premier League combined - the most of any player in the big-five European leagues in this time. Dismissed. 6 - Since the start of the 2017-18 season, Kalidou Koulibaly has been sent off six times in Serie A and the Premier League combined - the most of any player in the big-five European leagues in this time. Dismissed. https://t.co/ZTnXN0qJyN

Speaking on BBC Match of the Day 2, Shearer criticized Koulibaly for his actions and said that the Senegalese centre-back should rectify his aggressiveness on the pitch. He elaborated:

"You couldn't really defend him today because there were no doubts about the two yellow cards. There's the first one of the game where he dragged him down needlessly. We said watching that moment that it was going to be a long afternoon for him now, particularly in that atmosphere. It was red hot inside the stadium."

Shearer continued:

"He got away with one there, he was already on that yellow card. You can see the referee say to him 'Just be careful, you need to settle down'. And what was it, with seven or eight minutes to go, you were 3-0 down and he leaves the referee with no other option to show him the second yellow card which gets him the red."

The former England international concluded by saying:

"He's going to have to be careful, he is that type of player. You [Mark Chapman] have just read out that stat since 2017 [the player to receive the most red cards in the top 6 European leagues]. He's going to have to look at that side of the game or teams will target him."

Chelsea, who have four points from three matches, will next lock horns with Leicester City at home on Saturday, August 27.

Ray Parlour backs Chelsea to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Speaking on talkSPORT, former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour urged the Blues to sign Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for a quick fix to their offensive woes. He said:

"For me, it’s a no-brainer for Chelsea, it really is. Werner has gone back to RB Leipzig, so they're lacking goals. So Aubameyang will definitely score. Before he signed his new contract at Arsenal, he was brilliant. He won the FA Cup for Arsenal on his own.

"So he'd be a good signing, if you can get him for one season, he'll be coming back to prove people wrong that's what he'll be trying to do."

According to Relevo, Chelsea are preparing an initial offer worth up to £20.4 million, including variables, for Aubameyang. The Gabonese joined Barcelona after mutually terminating his contract with Arsenal in January.

