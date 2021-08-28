“He’s not going to be the difference in big games” - Liverpool legend warns Manchester United about Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Manchester United after leaving Juventus this summer. Despite the optimism at Old Trafford, former Liverpool midfielder Graeme Souness doesn't think the Portuguese will be the difference maker for the Red Devils in big games.

In an interaction with talkSPORT (via Caught Offside), Souness remarked:

"Every successful team has players where everyone is working to get the ball back”

"The top teams don’t have any passengers and if you’re taking Ronaldo at this time, he ain’t going to give you the hard yards.

🗣 “He won't be the difference in the big games against the better defenders, imagine him against Van Dijk!"



"I have got a doubt about it. Juventus took him to win the Champions League, but he’s not going to be the difference in the big games.

"He’ll score goals, he will, because he’s got a brain and he’s been so athletic throughout his career.

"But in the bigger games against the better centre-halves… imagine putting him against Virgil van Dijk.”

As a reminder, Cristiano Ronaldo said goodbye to Juventus yesterday to complete a €25 million switch to Manchester United. He's signed a two-year deal with the Red Devils that will see him earn a reported £480,000 per week at Old Trafford.

All eyes will be on the Portuguese as he takes on the challenge of the English Premier League for the second time in his career. His first spell in the division produced an impressive 84 goals and 45 assists for Manchester United in 196 appearances.

How will Cristiano Ronaldo fit in at Manchester United?

Cristiano Ronaldo will certainly walk into Manchester United's starting line-up - there's no doubt about that. The Portuguese will lead the offensive line from his favored role on the left flank, with Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho fighting for a spot on the opposite wing, and Edinson Cavani (or even Rashford) deployed as centre-forward.

🚨 OFFICIAL: MAN UNITED CONFIRM THE SIGNING OF CRISTIANO RONALDO 🚨



With the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba running riot in midfield, Cristiano Ronaldo will definitely get plenty of goalscoring chances at Manchester United.

Whether he will enjoy another spectacular spell at Old Trafford remains to be seen. However, Cristiano Ronaldo is still going strong as we witnessed at the European Championship this summer and Manchester United have reason to dream big this season.

The Red Devils are preparing to unveil Cristiano Ronaldo in the coming days and speculation surrounding his jersey number at Manchester United is also expected to end soon.

