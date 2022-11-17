“He’s going to follow on from the last World Cup” – Ben Foster makes his prediction on who will win the Golden Boot award at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Former England goalkeeper Ben Foster recently predicted compatriot Harry Kane will win the Golden Boot award for most goals scored at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former Watford custodian said (via HITC):

“Harry Kane has scored 12 goals [in the Premier League]. That is an absolute belting season and I think he is going to the World Cup in a couple weeks’ time and he’s going to get the Golden Boot.

"I really, really think so. I think he’s going to follow on from the last World Cup, going to get the Golden Boot again. And if he does that, that means England are flying. It is simple as that.”

Kane won the Golden Boot award during the 2018 FIFA World Cup as well. He scored six goals in Russia and became the first Englishman since Gary Lineker in 1986 to finish as the top scorer in a World Cup.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker has been in fine form so far this season. In 22 games across competitions, he has scored 13 goals and provided three assists. It will be interesting to see whether that form transcends to the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He has scored 51 goals in 75 games for the Three Lions.

Gareth Southgate says his team is fired up heading to the 2022 FIFA World Cup

England manager Gareth Southgate recently claimed that his players are excited to head into the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and put on a show.

Speaking to the media ahead of the tournament, he said (via The Guardian):

"With the players we want to talk to them about the excitement of going to a World Cup. We understand the need to comment on the off-field things that surround this tournament, but we want the players to feel that enthusiasm that they’ve had since kids."

He further added:

“We want to fuel that. The first couple of days we won’t be on the training pitch, bar a couple [of players] that will need to do something. We want them to transition from a hectic club schedule to thinking about England. We want to talk to them about the fact that this, whatever happens over the next four weeks, has been the second-best period for English football. We can make it the best."

Southgate further said:

“It’s the challenge mindset. How can we take the supporters on another journey, like the one they loved four years ago and loved last summer? That’s why we do it and that’s what makes playing for England special.”

England kick off their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign against Iran on November 21 in Group B. They will then face the USA and Wales on November 25 and 29, respectively.

