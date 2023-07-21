“He’s only going to get better” – Graeme Souness says Chelsea will regret selling 24-year-old star to rivals

Graeme Souness has said that Chelsea made a mistake by letting midifelder Mason Mount join Manchester United. The Englishman completed a blockbuster move to the Red Devils this summer.

Souness told Sky Bet Fan Hope Survey that the Blues made a mistake by strengthening their rivals, as Mount, 24, is only expected to get better.

"I think it was a mistake to let Mason Mount go – whether it’s to one of Chelsea’s biggest rivals or not. ‘I like Mason Mount, given his age and history with Chelsea given he’s been there since he was a young boy, and his qualities – he’s only going to get better."

Mount has been a part of the Blues set-up since the age of six. Since making his debut for the first team, the Englishman was a key player for the Stamford Bridge club, making 195 appearances across competitions, scoring 33 goals and providing 37 assists across competitions

Mount, though, failed to be a regular starter last season. He scored three goals and provided six assists in 35 appearances across competitions.

Despite his lack of recent form, it's difficult to deny the player's technicality. Under a shrewd tactician like Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, Mount could rediscover his mojo and become a key player yet again.

Graeme Souness foresees tough job for Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea

After a tumultuous campaign last term, the Blues have appointed Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager ahead of the new season.

Souness, though, reckons Pochettino is going to have a tough time steadying the ship at Stamford Bridge. The pundit went on to question the London club's recruitment policy and exorbitant sums paid in the transfer market (via Metro):

"It’s a very difficult job for the manager at Chelsea this year. I look at that club, and the direction they’ve gone – it just seems to be a mismatch of players that were available and very expensive."

He added:

"It’s going to be very difficult. If you’ve got someone of Thiago Silva’s age, to think you’re going to get him to be a top performer every week on the pitch. That won’t happen – he will have his issues at his age – injuries, strains and pulls."

Souness also said that the west Londoners need a player who can chip in with goals regularly, something they sorely lacked last season. Chelsea will hope that the newly signed Christopher Knunku can resolve that issue.