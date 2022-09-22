"He’s going to be incredible" - Declan Rice showers high praise on Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool target

Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United target Jude Bellingham continues to earn plaudits for his incredible performances in the German Bundesliga. West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice recently showered praise on the Borussia Dortmund and England star.

Bellingham has been a shining light for Dortmund since joining the German outfit in the summer of 2020. So far, he's recorded 13 goals and 18 assists in 100 appearances for Dortmund across all competitions, including three goals in 10 games this term.

Asked for his opinion on the youngster's talent and potential, Declan Rice told talkSPORT in quotes carried by the Metro:

"I think he’s energetic. He’s strong, has self-belief, no fear. He’s got everything as a 19-year-old, you know, he’s a man, he has played on the big occasions already. He’s ready to play, but obviously, it’s down to the manager to pick what he thinks is best. He’s still only 19 – by the time he’s 22, 23, he’s going to be incredible."

Rice went on to state that he enjoys playing next to his compatriot. The midfielder believes that the two would thrive alongside each other if they start together for England at the World Cup in Qatar this year. He said:

"When I’ve played with Jude, I loved it. Obviously, it takes time to gel with a partner, you’re not going to get that connection straight away. But over time you do and even with all the other midfielders in the squad, I hope that we can go on for the next 10 years and create a special, special bond in the middle of the pitch."

"I hope everyone does well because that’s what you need. You need a squad and you need everyone to be at it and you need to be ready whenever you’re called upon. If I was playing next to Jude, obviously I already have done in a major tournament, I would say to him to just to go and express himself. Go and do what he does best."

Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool to fight for Bellingham's signature next summer

Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly interested in the midfielder.

Bellingham's spectacular performances have put him on the radar of many clubs, especially in the Premier League. According to a report from The Sun, Chelsea are prepared to battle Manchester United and Liverpool for the chance to sign the midfielder next summer.

It is believed that Dortmund could demand in excess of £100 million to sanction the player's departure.

