"He’s going to leave if the situation continues" - Fabrizio Romano claims Manchester United star's current plan is to leave the club

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Donny van de Beek's current plan is to leave Manchester United due to a lack of game time under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Italian journalist said the 24-year-old midfielder still loves United, but could be forced to leave Old Trafford to secure first-team football. However, the stance could change if he gets games in the coming weeks.

Speaking on Rio Ferdinand’s Vibe with Five podcast (via TalkSPORT), Fabrizio Romano said:

“The situation is still the same, and let’s see if something changes on the pitch in the coming weeks, but at the moment his plan is to leave. He loves Man United, but he’s going to leave if the situation continues because he wants to play."

Fabrizio Romano has also revealed that many clubs are interested in signing Donny van de Beek from Manchester United. Romano added:

“Many clubs. It’s true that Everton wanted him, and they are still interested; let’s see if Newcastle are interested, but I know they want a creative midfielder. Also Spanish clubs. There is interest from Spain, but it’s not Real Madrid, so let’s see.”

Donny van de Beek's career has stagnated since his move from Ajax in 2020. The former Ballon d'Or nominee has played only 16 minutes in the Premier League and 48 minutes in the Champions League this season.

As things stand, Van de Beek has played the full 90 minutes for Manchester United just once this season - against West Ham United in the Carabao Cup.

It's worth noting that Donny van de Beek is not the only midfielder linked with a move away from Manchester United. Frenchman Paul Pogba could also leave Old Trafford after little progress in his contract talks.

The plan is still to leave Man Utd in January if he’s not gonna be involved in Solskjær team in the next weeks. Donny van de Beek has never been offered to Real Madrid. There are many clubs interested but no talk, proposal or negotiation with Real Madrid as things stand 🔴 #MUFC The plan is still to leave Man Utd in January if he’s not gonna be involved in Solskjær team in the next weeks. Donny van de Beek has never been offered to Real Madrid. There are many clubs interested but no talk, proposal or negotiation with Real Madrid as things stand 🔴 #MUFCThe plan is still to leave Man Utd in January if he’s not gonna be involved in Solskjær team in the next weeks. https://t.co/pLzGcPtIfT

Manchester United need to turn their form around after the international break

Manchester United are in dire need of a few positive results to get their torrid season back on track. The Red Devils are set to place Watford following the international break.

Manchester United desperately need three points against The Hornets following a dismal run of one win in their last six Premier League games. During this period, The Red Devils lost against Aston Villa, Leicester City, Liverpool and Manchester City, the last two games at home.

Despite possessing one of the strongest squads in the Premier League, United are nowhere close to challenging for the title. The Red Devils are currently sixth in the standings, nine points behind leaders Chelsea.

Edited by Bhargav