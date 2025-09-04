"He's going to be like Vini Jr" - Joao Pedro backs Chelsea teammate to emulate Real Madrid superstar

Chelsea star Joao Pero has backed club teammate Estevao Willian to emulate Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. He believes that the teenager has started his career well, and playing at the highest level as an 18-year-old shows his qualities.

Speaking to Standard, Joao Pedro said that some training sessions are hard for the teenager, but he tried to help him out at the gym and also pushes him to speak in England. He added that the Chelsea players, like Tosin Adarabioyo, have also spoken highly about the star player and said:

“We always stay together at breakfast, lunch, training. I’ve known Andrey for more than eight years because we have the same sponsor. Andrey is funny, we joke a lot. Estevao is shy. It’s difficult for him to adapt. I try to push him to ask for his breakfast in English."

“Sometimes training is too long for him and he feels tired before gym. I don’t always need to do the gym, but I go with him because this is very important for him. He knows how physical the Premier League is. Me and Andrey push him. He’s from the street. You can see he is natural. Tosin [Adarabioyo] said to me: ‘Joao, wow. Estevao is amazing’. Playing for Brazil and Chelsea at 18, oh my God. He’s going to be like Vini Jr.”

When quizzed on whether the Blues can win the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League this season, the Brazilian added:

“It’s too early to say whether we’re going to win it or not. But if you watch us, you’ll say we have a good chance. I agree. If we won the Premier League and Champions League, it will be a top season! And if you win titles, you can be a legend.”

Estevao Willian moved to Stamford Bridge this summer in a similar fashion to Vinicius Jr's move to Real Madrid. The Blues agreed a deal last summer with Palmeiras, but had to wait a year before signing him as he needed to turn 18 before leaving Brazil.

Claude Makelele wants Real Madrid or Chelsea to win UEFA Champions League

Claude Makelele spoke to SPORTbible in August, when he was asked about his picks for the UEFA Champions League this season. He picked his former clubs, Chelsea, Real Madrid, and PSG, and said:

“For me, of course, I will talk about my teams and where I played. I'm talking about Chelsea, I'm talking about Real Madrid, I'm talking about Paris [Saint-Germain]. For now, Chelsea can build something in the Champions League, because it has been normal for them. Always."

Real Madrid last won the UEFA Champions League in 2023–24, while the Blues won it in 2020-21. The Premier League side added the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Conference League last season to their collection.

