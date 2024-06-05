"He’s going to be here for the long-term" - Journalist says key Arsenal man has signed a new 3-year contract extension

Journalist Steve Kay has claimed that Arsenal have extended the contract of gaffer Mikel Arteta ahead of the much-anticipated summer transfer window. He further stated that the management is keen on making the announcement sooner rather than later.

According to several reports, the Gunners are in the market for a new midfielder and a new striker this summer.

The signing of Declan Rice has proven to be fortuitous, but the north London outfit needs a permanent replacement for Thomas Partey. Furthermore, while Kai Havertz turned things around in the second half of the season, scoring 17 goals across all competitions for Arsenal, the Gunners need an orthodox No 9.

However, the most important piece in the puzzle is Arteta, and as per Steve Kay, the Gunners have sealed the deal on that front. The Spaniard caused a ripple when he took over the reins of the club in 2019, transforming a struggling team into a side with a lot of confidence.

The transfer pundit claimed that the Spaniard's new deal will bump up his £158k-a-week contract, making him one of the highest-paid managers in the Premier League.

Kay told KS1TV (TBR Football):

"Yeah that’s what I’ve been told. Fabrizio Romano said they hadn’t spoken yet, but that’s absolute nonsense because I knew they had been. It's all been done. He’s agreed it. I’ve been told it’s another three year contract. Up there with the highest paid managers in the Premier League and the Arsenal hierarchy want to announce it ASAP. It has been done, Arteta has agreed to sign it."

"It’s been done, it’s been penned, it’s done, he’s going to be here for the long-term."

Notably, Arsenal finished second in the Premier League behind Manchester City in the 2023-24 season.

Arsenal have seen a revival under Mikel Arteta in the last few years

Despite being trophyless in the last four years and without a Premier League title for over two decades now, the Gunners have been doing pretty well in recent seasons.

The credit for this resurgence has to go to Mikel Arteta and the club management. The club have backed the Spaniard through some difficult spells and their patience is finally paying off.

Arsenal came close to lifting the title in the 2022-23 season. They led the table for a record 248 days but sadly failed to convert their dream run into a title.

The Gunners looked like a formidable side in the recently concluded season as well. The north London outfit conceded the fewest goals (29) in the Premier League and kept the most clean sheets (18).

Arteta's men also scored the second most goals in the division (91) across 38 Premier League games.