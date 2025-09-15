“He’s going to be needed this season massively” - John O’Shea singles out one Manchester United star for special praise despite loss to Man City

Former Manchester United midfielder John O'Shea praised Bryan Mbuemo's performance in the Manchester Derby on Sunday. He highlighted his intensity and technique despite United's defeat.

The Red Devils lost 3-0 against city rivals Manchester City at the Etihad in the Premier League on September 14. Mbeumo started the game and recorded four shots, completed 34/43 passes, and missed one big chance. He won just two of his 10 duels, completed 1/3 dribble attempts, and lost possession 21 times (via SofaScore).

Mbeumo attempted a brilliant volley in the second half, but Manchester City debutant goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma pulled off a great save. Referencing that, O'Shea told MUTV (via United in Focus):

“That intensity that he can bring, driving at players, picking up positions. The technique he shows for this [shot] was top class. His recoveries as well, his intensity and work rate to get the ball back.

“He’s going to be needed this season massively, for his quality in possession and out of possession, for how the manager wants to play in terms of the front three working for the team.”

Manchester United signed Mbeumo from Brentford for a reported fee of £71 million this summer. He has scored two goals in five games across competitions for them so far.

Ruben Amorim on if he will change his style of play at Manchester United

Ruben Amorim was appointed Manchester United manager in October 2024. Since then, they have won just eight games in the Premier League in 31 attempts, with four of them coming against newly-promoted sides.

Following the defeat against Manchester City, Amorim was asked if he will now look to change his playing style. He responded (via manutd.com):

“It's not a record that you should have in Manchester United. There are a lot of things that you have no idea what happened during these months, but I accept that. But I'm not going to change. When I want to change my philosophy, I will change. If not, you have to change the man. So, we'll talk about that every game, every game that we lose. ‘I don't believe in that, in the system’, or whatever. So, I play my way and I'm going to play my way until I want to change.”

Manchester United have won just one of their five games across competitions this season and are 14th in the league standings. They will next host Chelsea at Old Trafford in the Premier League on September 20.

