"He's going to be that physical striker" - Gabby Agbonlahor tips Manchester United star to become the next Erling Haaland

Gabby Agbonlahor has backed Manchester United new-boy Rasmus Hojlund to become the new Erling Haaland.

Hojlund completed a £72 million move to Old Trafford earlier this summer from Atalanta. There have been some reservations over the forward's price tag as he comes off a season that saw him manage 10 goals and four assists in 34 games across competitions.

However, Agbonlahor has huge hopes for the 20-year-old to impress at Manchester United. The former Premier League forward has even tipped him to follow in Haaland's footsteps. He told talkSPORT:

"I feel that from what I've seen from him he's the next Haaland. He's strong, he's quick, he can finish with both feet, he's good in the air and he's good at linkup play."

The Danish frontman is the perfect candidate to take up the lone striker's role in Erik ten Hag's setup. He boasts a tall frame of 6ft3 but is pacey and has a real knack for getting into the right positions.

This is a similar profile to Haaland, 23, who has set the world alight following his arrival at Manchester City. The Norweigan bagged an astounding 52 goals in 53 games during his debut season at the Etihad.

Agbonlahor was asked whether his lack of goals for Atalanta is concerning. He insists that Hojlund can flourish in a Red Devils side boasting the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount:

"I don't look at that (goals for Atalanta), I look at a young lad who is learning season by season and is gonna play in a better side. He's going to have the service of (Christian) Eriksen, Fernandes, Mount, Antony. He's going to be that physical striker that Manchester United need."

The Danish striker is also brilliant with the ball at his feet and boasted a passing success rate of 74.3% last season for Atalanta, per WhoScored. This bodes well for Ten Hag as he wants a frontman that can hold the ball up and feed others into play.

Haaland has shown throughout his short time at the Etihad that tall but speedy forwards are a nuisance for defenders. However, Hojlund has some way to go in matching the prolific Manchester City frontman.

Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini reckons Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund shares similarities to Haaland

Hojlund is earning rave reviews.

It's not just the two strikers' names that share similarities as the duo have been compared by Hojlund's former manager. Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini has claimed that the new Manchester United striker is a similar profile to the City frontman. He said (via The Mirror):

"He has very similar characteristics to Haaland, not just his face. He is so quick, he's under 11 seconds over 100m and that's not even trying very hard. Considering his height, he has a low centre of gravity and can move his legs very fast. I am convinced he’ll have a great career, he just gets stronger every day."

It appears that Manchester United may have a gem on their hands but fans may need to be patient with the Dane. Comparisons with his new Premier League rival speak volumes of his bright future. But he is a work in progress and not the finished article that Haaland has shown to be.