“He’s going to be a standout this year” - Rio Ferdinand names 4 Manchester United stars who could be in Man City starting XI

England legend Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Manchester United have four players who can get into Manchester City's starting XI. He believes that Leny Yoro and Bruno Fernandes, along with new signing Bryan Mbuemo and Matheus Cunha, can make it into Pep Guardiola's lineup.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Ferdinand admitted that Manchester City have a better squad and it would be hard for most Manchester United players to get in. However, he claimed that the Red Devils had a better transfer window and named the four players who would start for the Cityzens:

"Bruno (Fernandes). I put Leny Yoro in there. I think he is going to be a standout this year. Mbeumo probably gets in there now. Cunha might have a chance. At the moment City have got a better squad than us, I think that’s a fact. I don’t think many people would argue with that. That’s just the way it is at the moment. But Man United have had a good transfer window, ins and outs, and hopefully we’ll see the benefits of that by the end of the season."

"We needed more pace and players who can execute a transition both ways; more durability, more ability to keep pace with teams. They have addressed that, definitely in the forward areas. I still think more of a dynamic midfielder could have been brought in. I think they attempted but it didn’t materialise. I think they’re going the right way in that."

Manchester City and Manchester United have made poor starts to the Premier League season, with both teams winning just one game. The two sides meet at the Etihad on Sunday, September 14.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand names his Premier League title favorites

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has backed Liverpool to retain the Premier League title this season. He believes that the Reds have strengthened their squad in the summer window, and added that only Arsenal would come close to them in the title race. He said:

"I think you always have to have respect for the champions, no matter who it is. Champions normally go into the following season as the team to beat, that’s inevitable. If you look at the way they have recruited in the summer, they’ve had the best window by far. I think the only team who will be anywhere near Liverpool this season is Arsenal. They’ve got a great squad, real good depth with who they’ve bought. I think they’ve had a good window and if (Viktor) Gyokeres comes good, it puts them in a better position."

Liverpool won the Premier League title last season, finishing 10 points ahead of second-placed Arsenal. Manchester City and Chelsea came in third and fourth, while Manchester United finished 15th.

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More